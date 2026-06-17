'I Am The Boss': Donald Trump Says After Arriving At G7 Working Session - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom G7 leaders backed Ukraine, announced new Russia sanctions.

Discussions focused on critical minerals, reducing China reliance.

Leaders welcomed Iran peace deal, diversified energy supply routes.

As Donald Trump arrives for the working session of the G7 Summit in France, he stops and says, "I'm the boss," which prompts all other present world leaders to share a laugh and continue about the session.

US President Donald Trump sparked laughter among world leaders after jokingly declaring, "I'm the boss," as he arrived for a working session at the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

“I’m the boss.” 🤣



— @POTUS arrives for a working session at the G7 summit in France pic.twitter.com/BvAamZo0sD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2026

The remark came as Trump entered a session on global economic security and took his seat alongside other leaders. The light-hearted comment prompted laughter from those present before discussions got underway.

G7 Leaders Rally Behind Ukraine

The moment came amid serious discussions on Ukraine, with G7 leaders issuing a joint statement backing Kyiv and announcing fresh sanctions against Russia.

The statement reflected growing support for Ukraine's position as it seeks leverage in any future peace negotiations with Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his allies arrived at the summit hoping to demonstrate that Ukraine's recent battlefield gains have strengthened its position.

Trump's comment followed the release of the joint statement, which leaders said could help bolster Kyiv's standing in potential talks with Russia.

Signs Of A Shift In Washington's Approach

Trump's stance on Ukraine drew particular attention during the summit, with several leaders suggesting that Washington's position has evolved.

"There has been a change in position on the part of the United States and President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters.

"There is a position that is harder toward Russia and more realistic, in our view, of the situation on the ground of the war."

Trump had earlier described his meeting with Zelenskiy and fellow G7 leaders as "very good."

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Despite the apparent shift, uncertainty remains over whether bilateral talks between Trump and Zelenskiy will take place and whether Washington will allow certain sanctions waivers affecting Russian oil exports to lapse.

Global Economic Security In Focus

The session attended by Trump focused on global economic security, with leaders discussing critical mineral supply chains and broader macroeconomic challenges.

France is pushing for a joint statement on critical minerals aimed at reducing Western dependence on China and protecting investors from countermeasures and dumping practices.

Diplomats said discussions have included measures such as subsidies, market standards, price supports, guaranteed purchases and initiatives designed to encourage private investment in critical mineral supply chains outside China.

"We are negotiating texts that are significant on critical minerals and, as a consequence, on economic sovereignty," a French presidency official said ahead of the summit.

The issue has gained urgency following China's export restrictions on rare-earth magnets last year, which disrupted supply chains across several industries.

Iran Deal Shapes Summit Discussions

The recently signed preliminary peace agreement between the United States and Iran also featured prominently in discussions.

G7 leaders welcomed the agreement and expressed readiness to support its implementation.

Leaders also discussed diversifying global energy supply routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had blocked for much of its conflict with the United States.

The move is aimed at strengthening energy security and reducing vulnerabilities in global oil markets.

Summit Balances Diplomacy And Geopolitics

While Trump's "I'm the boss" remark provided one of the summit's lighter moments, discussions throughout the gathering remained focused on some of the world's most pressing geopolitical and economic challenges, including the war in Ukraine, energy security, critical mineral supply chains and the implementation of the emerging US-Iran peace framework.

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