‘PM Modi Came To See Me, Ordered 68 Apaches But...': Trump Slams 5-Year Wait For Helicopters

Former US President Donald Trump has once again drawn attention to defence delays, trade frictions, and his personal equation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering a wide-ranging account of US–India ties during his tenure. Speaking about military procurement, Trump said India had been waiting for Apache attack helicopters for years, describing the delays as excessive and avoidable.

Apache Helicopter Delays Under Spotlight

US President Trump noted that Indian officials had told him the wait stretched to nearly five years, something he felt was unreasonable for a key defence partner. According to Trump, the issue was being actively addressed, and he pointed out that India had placed an order for 68 Apache helicopters.

He argued that procurement systems needed reform so that friendly nations were not left waiting indefinitely for critical defence equipment. Countries like India, he said, should not face prolonged delivery timelines for platforms that were already contracted and cleared.

Trump said: "I'm the king. I have sold more Boeing than any human being on Earth. They gave me a award, Salesman of the Year. I said, What about salesman in the history of Boeing? I've sold more Boeing planes than any man in history by four, probably over a thousand. Over a thousand planes. I said, That's the good news. But why should they wait three, four years to get a plane? They should get them immediately."

Boeing Sales, F-35s & ‘Salesman Of The Year’

Trump used the occasion to underline his role in promoting US aerospace exports, particularly those involving Boeing. He claimed that no one had facilitated aircraft sales on the scale he had, saying he had sold more planes than anyone else in history and was even dubbed “Salesman of the Year.”

He was critical of delays not just in Apache deliveries but also in advanced fighter jets like the F-35. Such long timelines, Trump argued, undermined trust and efficiency in defence partnerships. Recalling his interactions with Indian leadership, he said Prime Minister Modi had personally raised concerns about these delays, adding that their strong personal relationship allowed for frank discussions on sensitive issues.

Tariffs, Trade Tensions & Russian Oil

Beyond defence, Trump spoke at length about tariffs and their financial impact. He recounted how officials later discovered an additional $39 billion in revenue that had not been initially accounted for, attributing it to tariffs coming into effect earlier than expected. He described this as unprecedented, claiming the US had collected around $650 billion through tariffs, which he linked to both economic resilience and national security.

On India–US trade relations, Trump acknowledged that Prime Minister Modi was unhappy with American tariffs imposed on India, particularly those tied to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. Speaking at a Republican retreat, he admitted there were moments of tension but stressed that his personal rapport with Modi remained intact. He also claimed that India had sharply reduced its imports of Russian oil after these duties were introduced.