ED Grills Ex-Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor In Anil Ambani Quid Pro Quo Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday questioned former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to industrialist Anil Ambani, officials said. According to the ED, its investigation has uncovered an alleged quid pro quo arrangement between Kapoor and companies of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, which resulted in substantial financial losses for Yes Bank.

The agency said that during Kapoor’s tenure as CEO, Yes Bank’s exposure to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (ADAG) stood at around ₹6,000 crore initially but rose sharply to nearly ₹13,000 crore by March 31, 2018.

₹3,300 Crore Direct Bank Loss In the same period, Yes Bank invested over ₹5,000 crore in group entities Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL). Investigators allege that a large portion of these investments later turned into non-performing investments (NPIs), causing a direct loss of about ₹3,300 crore to the bank.

The ED claims these were not routine commercial decisions but part of a “well-orchestrated” arrangement. In return for the bank’s investments, companies linked to the Anil Ambani Group allegedly extended loans to firms associated with members of Rana Kapoor’s family.

The probe has also pointed to multiple private meetings between Kapoor and Anil Ambani that were allegedly held without the presence of other senior Yes Bank officials. The ED suspects these meetings were used to finalise illegal agreements, after which Kapoor is alleged to have directed bank officials to clear proposals that did not meet standard norms. The investigation is ongoing, and further action is expected based on the outcome of the questioning.