HomeNewsWorldSydney Shooting: Report Says Islamic State Flags Found In Gunmen's Car

Sydney Shooting: Report Says Islamic State Flags Found In Gunmen's Car

A father-son shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Sydney’s Bondi Beach left 15 people dead. Albanese people shared a photo of a candle he lit in support of Australia’s Jewish community.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Australian authorities are investigating possible links to the Islamic State (IS) group after a father and son opened fire at a Jewish festival celebrating Hanukkah at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people in what officials have described as one of the country’s deadliest terror attacks in recent years. The attackers, identified as Sajid and his son Naveed Akram, targeted Jews gathered to mark the first day of Hanukkah on Sunday. Sixteen people, including one of the two gunmen, were killed in the attack.

IS Flags Found In Car

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), senior officials said two IS flags were found inside the gunmen’s car, prompting investigators to examine possible ideological links to the extremist group. However, authorities have stressed that the attackers were not part of a wider terror cell.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the gunmen acted alone and there was no evidence of collusion or involvement of a third suspect. “There’s no evidence these people were part of a cell,” he told ABC, adding that the attackers were “clearly motivated by extremist ideology.” He also confirmed that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the vehicle used in the attack, though Naveed Akram was not on any counter-terrorism watchlist.

Albanese Shows Solidarity

In a message of solidarity, Albanese shared a photo of a candle he lit in support of Australia’s Jewish community. “When antisemitism and hate rear their ugly head, we don’t shy away. We will confront the darkness with light. Together,” he wrote on X. The attack has triggered renewed calls for stricter gun laws across Australia. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns announced a comprehensive investigation and a full independent inquiry into the incident.
 
He said the state government is considering recalling parliament to introduce legislation aimed at tightening gun ownership laws. “I’m determined to introduce the toughest gun legislation in the country,” Minns said, citing rising antisemitism and violence faced by Sydney’s Jewish community.

Global Condemnation, Policy Push

International reactions have also poured in. Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini confirmed that a Slovak national, Marika, was among those killed, calling the attack a “senseless, violent rampage.” Australian authorities have described the shooting as the deadliest terrorist incident in the country in recent years, with national and state leaders agreeing to work toward stronger gun-control measures to prevent future attacks.
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hanukkah Bondi Beach Jew . Australia
