No 'Bhagwa' In Lyrics: EC Rejects BJP's Campaign Song For BMC Polls

BMC Polls: With just seven days left for canvassing for BMC elections, the political atmosphere in Mumbai has heated up, and all parties are campaigning at full throttle. Amid this, the Election Commission has rejected a campaign song prepared by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Mumbai civic polls.

The BJP had specially commissioned the song for the BMC elections, but the State Election Commission denied permission for its use, citing the presence of the word “bhagwa” (saffron). The commission held that the lyrics violated the Model Code of Conduct due to the use of "objectionable terminology". The campaign song was sung by noted artistes Avadhoot Gupte and Vaishali Samant.

BMC Election 2026: Seven Days Left For Campaigning

Only a week remains for electioneering, and the final stretch is expected to see a surge in rallies by star campaigners, roadshows, padayatras and corner meetings. Political exchanges are also likely to grow sharper. The BJP has stepped up its campaign by highlighting development works undertaken during its previous tenure in the civic body. Door-to-door outreach programmes are underway, with a special focus on employees, entrepreneurs, traders and middle-class voters.

Thackeray Brothers’ ‘Game-Changer’ Manifesto

On Sunday, the Thackeray brothers released their manifesto for the Mumbai civic polls, titled “Shabd Thackerayanche”. The document outlines several promises that could significantly impact the lives of Mumbaikars. It covers issues such as childcare centres, pet welfare, water and sewage, roads, waste management, health, education and employment. The manifesto has sparked discussion on whether it could prove to be a game-changer in the BMC elections.

Key Highlights of the Thackerays’ Manifesto

Housing and Civic Land

Civic land will be reserved for housing for Mumbaikars.

Government, municipal, BEST and police employees, as well as mill workers, will be provided affordable homes.

A dedicated BMC housing authority will be set up.

One lakh affordable homes to be provided over the next five years.

Women and Social Welfare

Registration of domestic workers and a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 for registered women.

Financial assistance and new licences for women fish vendors.

‘Maasaheb Kitchens’ to provide breakfast and lunch for ₹10 for working-class residents.

Clean, well-equipped toilets for women every two kilometres on major roads.

Childcare and Pet Welfare

Daycare centres for children of working parents.

Pet parks, clinics, ambulances and crematoriums in every ward.

Employment and Youth

Financial assistance of ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh for one lakh youth under the Balasaheb Thackeray self-employment scheme.

Interest-free loans for gig workers and tiffin delivery workers to purchase e-bikes.

Filling of essential vacancies in the BMC.

Apprenticeship opportunities for engineering students in civic projects.

Hostels for Marathi youth coming to Mumbai for jobs.

UPSC and MPSC training centres in every ward.

Education

Protection of municipal schools from privatisation.

Junior colleges up to Class 12 within municipal school buildings.

Tablets for students from Class 8 onwards.

Free, quality education in eight languages, including Marathi and English.

Modernisation and digitisation of municipal libraries.

Healthcare

Expansion of medical colleges and hospitals to ease patient load.

Robotic operation theatres and advanced medical facilities in civic hospitals.

Free generic medicines for patients.

24x7 healthcare control room for senior citizens.

Rapid bike ambulance services for emergencies.

Environment and Infrastructure

Strict implementation of Mumbai’s environmental action plan.

Protection of mangroves, forests and green spaces.

High-quality roads with a 15-year contractor warranty.

Desalination projects to ensure adequate drinking water.

Comprehensive flood-control measures and modern drainage systems.

Transport and Utilities

Flat BEST bus fares of ₹5, ₹10, ₹15 and ₹20.

The addition of 10,000 electric buses and 200 electric double-decker buses.

Free travel for women and students on select BEST services.

Free electricity up to 100 units for domestic consumers.

Governance and Digital Push

Modernisation of disaster management systems.

Digitisation of civic services through a ‘digital twin’ of Mumbai to simplify administration.

Overall, the manifesto lays out an expansive vision touching nearly every aspect of civic life, as Mumbai heads into a high-stakes municipal election battle.