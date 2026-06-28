'Our Partnership Will Grow Even Stronger': PM Modi Addresses Seychelles Parliament

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi made history addressing the Seychelles National Assembly.

He reaffirmed India's commitment, expanding cooperation in green hydrogen.

Modi highlighted Seychelles' strategic role in India's ocean vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Parliament of Seychelles, describing the occasion as a "great honour" and reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening ties with the island nation. Addressing the National Assembly, Modi congratulated Seychelles on the 50th anniversary of its independence and said the relationship between the two countries had grown stronger over the past decade. He also highlighted expanding cooperation in areas including green hydrogen, while emphasising the strategic importance of Seychelles in India's vision for the Indian Ocean region.

'Seychelles Holds A Special Place'

Speaking before the National Assembly, PM Modi said it was a privilege to become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Seychelles Parliament. He conveyed greetings on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians and congratulated the country's leadership and people on their development and achievements.

Recalling his 2015 visit, PM noted that Seychelles was the first country he visited in the Indian Ocean region after assuming office. He said the nation has always occupied a special place in India's regional vision, which is why it featured among his earliest overseas engagements as Prime Minister.

PM Modi also pointed to growing cooperation in green hydrogen and expressed confidence that bilateral collaboration would continue to expand across emerging sectors.

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Decade Of Stronger Ties

The Prime Minister said his return to Seychelles after a decade had reinforced his belief that relations between the two countries had deepened significantly, with greater trust and cooperation than ever before.

The address adds to PM Modi's long list of speeches before foreign legislatures since taking office in 2014. Over the years, he has addressed the parliaments of Bhutan, Nepal, Australia, Fiji, Mauritius, Uganda, the Maldives and Guyana. He also made history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the US Congress twice, following speeches in 2016 and 2023.

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