Iran Claims Sole Control Of Strait Of Hormuz For Next 30 Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's FM asserts sole Strait of Hormuz oversight for month.

Tehran plans to gradually restore strait's full operational capacity.

Revolutionary Guards warn of stronger retaliation for US breach.

Iran has declared that it will retain sole oversight of the Strait of Hormuz for the next 30 days, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisting no other country has authority over the strategic waterway during this period. Speaking during a visit to Iraq, Araghchi said Tehran would gradually restore the strait’s full operational capacity once remaining obstacles were cleared. His remarks come amid continued tensions in the Gulf, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warning they are prepared to retaliate with even greater force if the United States breaches the fragile ceasefire.

Iran Asserts Exclusive Authority

Addressing reporters in Iraq, Araghchi said he had briefed his Iraqi counterpart on the outcome of what he described as the “war imposed on Iran”, as well as developments concerning the memorandum of understanding signed between Tehran and Washington.

He maintained that the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Iran’s “total oversight and management” over the coming month, adding that restoring the waterway to full capacity remained a priority.

Araghchi stressed that responsibility for managing the strait rested solely with the Islamic Republic, insisting that no other state had any role in its administration under the memorandum. He warned that any unilateral intervention would only worsen the situation and delay the reopening of one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.

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IRGC Issues Fresh Warning

The latest remarks come after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that it would respond more forcefully to any future military action by the United States.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebi accused Washington of repeatedly breaking its commitments, describing the US as an unreliable negotiating partner. He said Iran had anticipated such behaviour and remained prepared for any potential escalation.

Mohebi stated that Tehran had responded to every hostile action so far and would do so again if the ceasefire were violated. He warned that any renewed breach by the US would trigger a stronger response than before, adding that Iran viewed such actions as consistent with what it described as the longstanding conduct of its adversaries.

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