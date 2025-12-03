Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPakistan Forces Kill 7 TTP Terrorists in Two Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Forces Kill 7 TTP Terrorists in Two Operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed seven TTP terrorists in two North Waziristan operations, ISPR said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Peshawar: Security forces killed seven TTP terrorists in two separate operations in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Tuesday.

The two operations were carried out on the reported presence of "khawarij" in the North Waziristan district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- the military's media wing.

Pakistan uses the term 'Fitna al Khawarij' for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Mir Ali tehsil, during which six terrorists were killed.

Another terrorist was killed in an IBO in the Spinwam area of the district, the ISPR said.

The statement added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. 

This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TTP Terrorist Pakistan
