Greenland Tensions: EU Condemns Trump’s Tariffs, Vows To Defend Arctic Sovereignty

HomeNewsWorldGreenland Tensions: EU Condemns Trump’s Tariffs, Vows To Defend Arctic Sovereignty

European leaders condemned US President Donald Trump’s tariff threat over Greenland, calling it a risk to NATO unity.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 07:56 PM (IST)
European leaders strongly opposed US President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that he would impose tariffs on nations deploying troops to Greenland, as the US president continues his push to acquire the Arctic territory. Trump announced that a 10% tariff would take effect on Feb. 1 for goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland, rising to 25% on June 1. He stated the measures would remain until the US could acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark.

Europe Condemns Tariffs, Defends Greenland

European officials condemned the tariffs as a threat to transatlantic unity and NATO cooperation. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the military deployments “pre-coordinated exercises” aimed at strengthening Arctic security, not threatening the US, and warned that tariffs could trigger a “dangerous downward spiral.” National leaders echoed the sentiment. French President Emmanuel Macron called tariff threats “unacceptable,” while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said targeting allies over NATO collective security is “completely wrong.” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni talked about Greenland’s future, as a matter for Denmark and Greenland alone.

Greenland, Denmark, US Lawmakers Respond

Greenlandic officials expressed gratitude for Europe’s unified backing. Greenland cabinet minister Naaja Nathanielsen highlighted the need for courage and decency in the face of US pressure, while Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen reinforced that the US threat was “totally unacceptable.”The controversy also sparked protests in Greenland and Denmark, with thousands marching under slogans like “Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people.”

Lawmakers in the US., including Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Thom Tillis, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, called for blocking tariffs on allied nations, warning they would harm US-Europe relations. Analysts noted that Trump’s aggressive stance risks undermining NATO cohesion and could benefit geopolitical rivals like China and Russia. European and Nordic nations are now coordinating responses, focused on dialogue, Arctic security, and the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
