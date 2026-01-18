Sonam Wangchuk Case: Wife Alleges Protest Leader Forced To Sleep On Floor Amid Endless Delays

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Geetanjali Angamo, wife of Ladakhi social activist Sonam Wangchuk, has made serious allegations regarding his treatment in jail after his detention under the National Security Act (NSA). She claimed that Wangchuk is forced to sleep on the floor with only a blanket, has no furniture, and lacks adequate space to walk properly inside his barrack. Speaking to news agency PTI, Angamo said the conditions of his confinement were inhumane and deeply concerning. Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on September 26, 2025, two days after violent protests erupted in Leh demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The protests left four people dead and around 90 injured.

Alleged NSA Procedural Violations Angamo also alleged serious procedural lapses in the detention process. She said that under the NSA, all documents related to detention must be provided within 5 to 10 days. However, Wangchuk received the crucial video evidence only on the 28th day, which she claimed violated Section 8 of the NSA. Due to this delay, he was unable to effectively present his defense before the Advisory Board. She further claimed that Wangchuk’s name does not appear in three of the five FIRs cited in the detention order. Of the remaining two FIRs, one dates back to August 2025, for which no notice or inquiry was conducted. Angamo alleged that the District Magistrate’s detention order was merely a “copy-paste” of the police proposal, without independent application of mind. Disappointment, Delays, And Prison Memoir

Expressing disappointment over public response, Angamo said she expected stronger and more united protests against her husband’s arrest. While maintaining that she does not want to politicize the issue, she voiced concern over repeated delays in court proceedings, alleging that the central government was seeking “dates after dates.” Angamo also shared personal details about Wangchuk’s time in jail, revealing that he is writing a book on his prison experience, tentatively titled “Forever Positive.”

She said Wangchuk often observes ants in his cell and has asked her to bring books on ant behavior, fascinated by their unity and teamwork. He has also requested books on sundials, as he is not permitted to keep any devices, including mechanical watches.