HomeNewsSonam Wangchuk Case: Wife Alleges Protest Leader Forced To Sleep On Floor Amid Endless Delays

Sonam Wangchuk Case: Wife Alleges Protest Leader Forced To Sleep On Floor Amid Endless Delays

Geetanjali Angamo has alleged that social activist Sonam Wangchuk is being forced to sleep on the floor without basic facilities in jail.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Geetanjali Angamo, wife of Ladakhi social activist Sonam Wangchuk, has made serious allegations regarding his treatment in jail after his detention under the National Security Act (NSA). She claimed that Wangchuk is forced to sleep on the floor with only a blanket, has no furniture, and lacks adequate space to walk properly inside his barrack. Speaking to news agency PTI, Angamo said the conditions of his confinement were inhumane and deeply concerning. Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on September 26, 2025, two days after violent protests erupted in Leh demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The protests left four people dead and around 90 injured.

Alleged NSA Procedural Violations

Angamo also alleged serious procedural lapses in the detention process. She said that under the NSA, all documents related to detention must be provided within 5 to 10 days. However, Wangchuk received the crucial video evidence only on the 28th day, which she claimed violated Section 8 of the NSA. Due to this delay, he was unable to effectively present his defense before the Advisory Board. She further claimed that Wangchuk’s name does not appear in three of the five FIRs cited in the detention order. Of the remaining two FIRs, one dates back to August 2025, for which no notice or inquiry was conducted. Angamo alleged that the District Magistrate’s detention order was merely a “copy-paste” of the police proposal, without independent application of mind.

Disappointment, Delays, And Prison Memoir

Expressing disappointment over public response, Angamo said she expected stronger and more united protests against her husband’s arrest. While maintaining that she does not want to politicize the issue, she voiced concern over repeated delays in court proceedings, alleging that the central government was seeking “dates after dates.” Angamo also shared personal details about Wangchuk’s time in jail, revealing that he is writing a book on his prison experience, tentatively titled “Forever Positive.”

She said Wangchuk often observes ants in his cell and has asked her to bring books on ant behavior, fascinated by their unity and teamwork. He has also requested books on sundials, as he is not permitted to keep any devices, including mechanical watches.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations made by Geetanjali Angamo regarding her husband Sonam Wangchuk's jail conditions?

Geetanjali Angamo alleges that Sonam Wangchuk is forced to sleep on the floor with only a blanket, lacks furniture, and has insufficient space to walk in his barrack.

What procedural lapses has Geetanjali Angamo pointed out in Sonam Wangchuk's detention?

She claims crucial video evidence was provided late, violating NSA procedures, and that Wangchuk's name is absent from most cited FIRs, suggesting a flawed detention order.

What is Sonam Wangchuk writing about during his detention?

Sonam Wangchuk is writing a book about his prison experiences, tentatively titled 'Forever Positive,' and is researching ant behavior and sundials.

Why was Sonam Wangchuk detained under the NSA?

Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on September 26, 2025, following violent protests in Leh that demanded statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Geetanjali Angamo
