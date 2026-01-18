Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai’s mayoral race remains shrouded in suspense, with political tensions rising over the alleged “shifting” of councillors. Eknath Shinde’s newly elected Shiv Sena councillors are still staying at a luxury hotel in Bandra, triggering sharp reactions from the Congress, which has accused the ruling side of keeping them “confined”. Shinde faction leaders, however, insist the move is meant to help councillors unwind after the hectic election season and prepare for the next phase.

Congress Alleges ‘Confinement’

As the buzz around the mayor’s post continues, Congress leaders have claimed that councillors are being held against their will. Responding to the allegation, a senior leader from Shinde’s party said the councillors were taken to a plush Bandra hotel simply to “refresh” after a busy campaign period.

Another party functionary added that the councillors would also undergo “training” and would be accommodated at the hotel for a few days. The leader further stated that Shrikant Shinde is overseeing the entire programme. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has travelled to Davos and is expected to return in about a week.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena shifted its newly elected councillors to a luxury hotel on Saturday (17 January), as the political atmosphere heated up further following remarks by Uddhav Thackeray. The report suggests the party is attempting to keep its councillors away from political manoeuvring until the mayor is elected.

In the vote count, the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance secured a clear majority in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BJP won 89 seats, while the Shinde faction secured 29. Both parties have begun preparations to stake claim to the mayor’s post.

The BMC results were declared on Friday . Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena won 65 seats. Congress managed 24 seats. Raj Thackeray’s MNS won 6 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s party secured 1 seat. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM won 8 BMC seats.