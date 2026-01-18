Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stocks To Buy: These 3 Shares May See Action On Monday As Brokerages Turn Bullish

Three stocks may stay in focus on Monday. Brokerages are bullish on HDFC AMC, Just Dial and ICICI Lombard, citing strong upside from current levels.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
The Indian stock market could see action in select counters on Monday, January 19, as the December-quarter earnings season gathers pace. With several companies announcing quarterly results, brokerage houses are issuing fresh calls and target prices on a few stocks they believe could deliver strong returns from current levels. Motilal Oswal and Nuvama are positive about some stocks and believe they can go up. Here is a look at three shares that may remain in focus in Monday’s trade, along with the targets and key reasons cited by brokerages.

HDFC Asset Management In Focus

Motilal Oswal has expressed confidence in HDFC Asset Management Company, stating that the stock has room for meaningful upside in the coming period. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 3,200, which is around 25% higher than the current market price.

According to the report, the company’s assets under management (AUM) are expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of about 18% between FY25 and FY28. Motilal Oswal also projects around 16% annual growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit over the same period. The stock could witness movement on Monday as investors track earnings-related momentum and brokerage commentary.

Just Dial Seen With Strong Upside

Nuvama remains positive on Just Dial and has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The brokerage has set a target of Rs 1,100. From the current price of roughly Rs 722, this implies a potential upside of nearly 52%.

While the pace of revenue growth is not very high at present, the brokerage notes that profitability has improved in a short span. The company posted an EBITDA margin of 31.2%, which is seen as better than market expectations and indicates improving operational performance.

ICICI Lombard In focus

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is also in focus. The stock has been given a ‘Buy’ call with a target price of Rs 2,400, indicating a potential upside of around 27% from the current level. However, the report notes that the company’s earnings have faced some pressure due to a higher loss ratio in the motor insurance segment.

(This information is provided for informational purposes only. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Investors should consult experts before investing. ABPLive.com does not advise anyone to invest.)

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
