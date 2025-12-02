Bangladesh Nationalist Party Thanks PM Modi For Support As Khaleda Zia Battles Critical Illness

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bangladesh’s main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), expressed heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday following his message wishing a swift recovery for party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. The former prime minister, now 80, remains in critical condition and is under intensive care at Evercare Hospital, with a team that includes specialists from abroad.

On social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his concern about Khaleda Zia’s health, writing: "Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can."

Khaleda Zia’s Critical Health Condition

BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.



In response, BNP acknowledged the message with gratitude. The party stated through its official account: "BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support." This message of support came as Khaleda Zia’s health has sharply deteriorated, creating concern both within Bangladesh and among international observers.

Khaleda Zia, the first woman to serve as Bangladesh’s prime minister, was initially admitted for a lung infection, which escalated and required her transfer to the Coronary Care Unit. BNP officials confirm that she has been placed on ventilation and is continuously monitored by a team of domestic and foreign medical specialists. She was admitted on November 23 after severe complications affecting her heart and lungs.

Vice-Chairman Ahmed Aazam Khan highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating: "She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation." Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir echoed this concern, adding, "She is seriously ill. They are trying their best," while Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi noted that her condition remained unchanged as of Sunday.

Long-Standing Health Challenges

Khaleda Zia has been contending with multiple chronic health issues for years, including liver and kidney ailments, diabetes, arthritis, and eye-related complications. She returned to Dhaka on May 6 after undergoing advanced treatment in London for four months, but her health has remained precarious.

As the BNP expresses gratitude for PM Modi’s supportive gesture, the nation watches closely, hoping for improvements in the former prime minister’s condition while prayers continue to pour in from across the country.