Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’

PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’

PM Modi said the Centre has repeatedly written to the TMC government over the past 11 years on the need to install fencing along the Bengal border, for which land is required.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified his attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, claiming the state is ready for “real change” and to end what he described as the party’s “15-year mega-jungleraj”. Addressing a gathering in Singur in Hooghly district, Modi said a large number of women, farmers and local residents had turned up with the same expectation-that Bengal would now bid farewell to the current regime. He also drew a parallel with Bihar, saying the BJP had earlier “stopped jungleraj” there and that West Bengal was next.

‘Mega-Jungleraj Hurting Investment'

Modi linked Bengal’s development prospects to the law and order situation, saying industries would be established and investments would come only when conditions improve. He alleged that “rioters, looters and mafias” have been given a free hand in the state.

He further claimed that a “syndicate tax” is imposed on everything, and said only a BJP government would put an end to this “syndicate tax” and “mafia rule”. Calling it his guarantee, Modi asserted that the BJP would restore a system that encourages industry and investment.

BJP Promises Border Fencing

PM Modi also referred to Delhi, saying there was a government that did not allow Central schemes to be implemented, which is why people voted it out. He said the people of Bengal have resolved to teach the “ruthless” TMC government a lesson so that a BJP government can be formed in the state and Central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, can be implemented in West Bengal as well.

On security, Modi alleged the TMC government is “playing with the security” of West Bengal and the country. He urged the youth to be extremely cautious, claiming that the TMC provides various facilities to “infiltrators” and even stages protests to protect them.

Modi said the Centre has repeatedly written to the TMC government over the past 11 years on the need to install fencing along the Bengal border, for which land is required. However, he alleged the state government has not acted. Accusing the TMC of patronising gangs that protect infiltrators and create fake documents, Modi said the time had come for infiltration to be completely stopped.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee PM Modi TMC Breaking News ABP Live Mamata Banerjee .TMC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
UP UK
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
Cities
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget