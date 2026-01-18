PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified his attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, claiming the state is ready for “real change” and to end what he described as the party’s “15-year mega-jungleraj”. Addressing a gathering in Singur in Hooghly district, Modi said a large number of women, farmers and local residents had turned up with the same expectation-that Bengal would now bid farewell to the current regime. He also drew a parallel with Bihar, saying the BJP had earlier “stopped jungleraj” there and that West Bengal was next.

#WATCH | Hooghly, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... A very large number of mothers, sisters, and farmers have come. Everyone has come with the same hope that we want real change. Everyone wants to change the 15-year mega-jungleraj. The BJP has once again… pic.twitter.com/eoACIRUZ17 January 18, 2026

‘Mega-Jungleraj Hurting Investment'

Modi linked Bengal’s development prospects to the law and order situation, saying industries would be established and investments would come only when conditions improve. He alleged that “rioters, looters and mafias” have been given a free hand in the state.

He further claimed that a “syndicate tax” is imposed on everything, and said only a BJP government would put an end to this “syndicate tax” and “mafia rule”. Calling it his guarantee, Modi asserted that the BJP would restore a system that encourages industry and investment.

#WATCH | Hooghly, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... A very large number of mothers, sisters, and farmers have come. Everyone has come with the same hope that we want real change. Everyone wants to change the 15-year mega-jungleraj. The BJP has once again… pic.twitter.com/eoACIRUZ17 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

BJP Promises Border Fencing

PM Modi also referred to Delhi, saying there was a government that did not allow Central schemes to be implemented, which is why people voted it out. He said the people of Bengal have resolved to teach the “ruthless” TMC government a lesson so that a BJP government can be formed in the state and Central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, can be implemented in West Bengal as well.

On security, Modi alleged the TMC government is “playing with the security” of West Bengal and the country. He urged the youth to be extremely cautious, claiming that the TMC provides various facilities to “infiltrators” and even stages protests to protect them.

#WATCH | Singur, Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Industries will be established in Bengal, investments will come only when law and order improves here, but in Bengal, rioters, looters, and mafias have been given free rein. Here, syndicate tax is imposed on… pic.twitter.com/dIdnu6J0oR — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026

Modi said the Centre has repeatedly written to the TMC government over the past 11 years on the need to install fencing along the Bengal border, for which land is required. However, he alleged the state government has not acted. Accusing the TMC of patronising gangs that protect infiltrators and create fake documents, Modi said the time had come for infiltration to be completely stopped.