Karachi Mall Fire Kills 6; Only 30% Blaze Controlled, Death Toll Likely To Rise

At least 6 people were killed and around 20 others injured after a major fire ripped through a shopping mall in Karachi late on Saturday, Pakistani officials said. The blaze broke out at Gul Plaza, a densely packed commercial complex in the city, and continued burning for hours, triggering panic among shopkeepers and visitors. By early Sunday, authorities said firefighters had managed to control around 30% of the fire, even as rescue teams continued operations amid fears that some people could still be trapped inside the building.

Officials said the death toll rose through the night as casualties were confirmed by rescue services. South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza told local media that the number of deaths increased from initial reports, while the Edhi Foundation later confirmed a sixth fatality in a statement. With multiple people sustaining burn injuries, medical teams remained on alert as the incident unfolded.

Rescue Ops Underway

Rescue officials said Gul Plaza houses roughly 1,200 shops, raising concerns that people may still be inside the building. The Edhi Foundation said a portion of the structure collapsed due to the intensity of the fire, making rescue work more difficult and slowing access to affected sections. Firefighting teams continued to battle hotspots, while authorities focused on securing the premises to prevent further damage.

Short Circuit Suspected, Probe Ordered

Police officer Mohsin Raza said preliminary findings indicate the fire may have started due to a short circuit in one of the shops before rapidly spreading across the complex. He added that the exact cause would be established through a detailed investigation. Authorities also warned that the structure would need to be secured to avoid additional collapse and hazards.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences over the loss of life. In a statement carried by Pakistan Television (PTV), Sharif directed officials to take all possible steps to protect lives and property, assist affected traders and ensure proper medical treatment for those injured.

Zardari urged the Sindh provincial government to provide immediate support and said no effort should be spared in ensuring the best possible medical care for the injured.