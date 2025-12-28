Pak President Zardari's Big Admission: 'Was Told To Hide During India’s Operation Sindoor'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPak President Zardari's Big Admission: 'Was Told To Hide During India’s Operation Sindoor'

Speaking publicly, Zardari said his Military Secretary had urgently warned him that war had begun and advised him to move into a bunker for safety.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has admitted that he was advised to take shelter in a bunker during India’s Operation Sindoor, a rare acknowledgment that underscores the impact of New Delhi’s precision military strikes. The revelation came during a public event on Saturday, even as Islamabad has attempted to downplay the operation launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Zardari’s remarks contradict Pakistan’s official narrative and highlight the extent to which Indian strikes penetrated sensitive military zones during the four-day operation.

Zardari Admits Fear During Indian Strikes

Speaking publicly, Zardari said his Military Secretary had urgently warned him that war had begun and advised him to move into a bunker for safety. The Pakistani president said he refused, claiming leaders should not hide underground during conflict.

“My military secretary came to me and said, ‘Sir, the war has started. Let us go to the bunkers,’” Zardari said, according to ANI. “I told him, if martyrdom has to come, it will come here.”

The admission is significant as it openly reflects the seriousness with which Pakistan’s leadership viewed India’s military action, despite Islamabad’s later attempts to portray Operation Sindoor as limited or ineffective. Analysts note that such candid remarks from Pakistan’s top civilian authority are unusual and suggest that India’s strikes created genuine concern within the Pakistani establishment.

Operation Sindoor & India’s Message

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-backed terror groups. Over the next four days, Indian forces carried out precision strikes on Pakistani military installations and terror camps, targeting critical infrastructure while avoiding civilian areas.

Indian officials described the operation as carefully calibrated, designed to punish terror networks and deter future attacks without triggering a full-scale war. A ceasefire was announced on May 10, ending the brief but intense phase of hostilities.

Strategic experts say the episode reinforces India’s evolving military doctrine, which emphasises swift, precise retaliation against terror infrastructure while maintaining escalation control. Zardari’s statement, coming from Pakistan’s highest office, serves as an unintended confirmation of India’s operational success during Operation Sindoor.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
