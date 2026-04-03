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HomeNewsNo Property, Limited Assets: Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth Revealed

No Property, Limited Assets: Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth Revealed

He qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2011 and worked with firms including Deloitte and Grant Thornton early in his career.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has been removed as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, triggering a sharp exchange between him and the party leadership.

Responding to the move, Chadha accused AAP of attempting to prevent him from raising public issues. The party, however, said he had not been following the party line and was instead focusing on “less significant” matters.

Net Worth And Financial Disclosures

Chadha’s financial disclosures over the years show a gradual rise in his declared assets.

In 2019, when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, he declared movable assets worth over Rs 16 lakh and no immovable property. His income for the year stood at Rs 2,19,320, as per his affidavit.

In 2020, after winning the Delhi Assembly election from Rajinder Nagar, his declared net worth rose to Rs 19.97 lakh, with no immovable assets.

By 2022, upon his election to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, Chadha declared movable assets worth Rs 37 lakh. This included Rs 30,000 in cash and Rs 6.35 lakh in bonds and shares. He also reported owning a Maruti Swift Dzire valued at Rs 1.32 lakh, with no immovable property listed.

Overall, his net worth at the time was estimated at around Rs 35 - Rs 45 lakh.

Education And Early Career

Born on November 11, 1988, in New Delhi, Chadha comes from a middle-class background. He studied at Modern School and graduated with a BCom from the University of Delhi in 2009.

He qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2011 and worked with firms including Deloitte and Grant Thornton early in his career.

Political Journey

Chadha joined Arvind Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption movement, prior to the formation of AAP in 2012.

After AAP’s victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, he was appointed the party’s national treasurer at the age of 26. In April 2018, then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh terminated the appointment of advisors to Delhi ministers, including those linked to AAP.

He contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi but was unsuccessful. A year later, he won the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

In 2020, he was appointed AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge for the 2022 Assembly elections, where the party secured 92 out of 117 seats. Before completing his MLA term, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2022 from Punjab.

Personal life

Raghav Chadha married actor Parineeti Chopra in 2023. The actor has an estimated net worth of around Rs 74 crore.

She reportedly owns a luxury home in Bandra worth about Rs 22 crore and has a collection of high-end vehicles, including a Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q4 and Audi Q7.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Raghav Chadha removed as Deputy Leader of AAP in the Rajya Sabha?

Raghav Chadha was removed for not following the party line and focusing on less significant matters, according to the party.

How has Raghav Chadha's net worth changed over the years?

His declared assets have gradually risen, from over Rs 16 lakh in 2019 to Rs 37 lakh in movable assets by 2022.

What is Raghav Chadha's educational background?

He graduated with a BCom from the University of Delhi and qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

When did Raghav Chadha join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)?

Raghav Chadha joined Arvind Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption movement, prior to AAP's formation in 2012.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
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AAP No Property Limited Assets Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth
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