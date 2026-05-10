Adani Group Announces Rs 1,060 Cr Cement Grinding Unit In MP, 1,500 Jobs Expected

Adani Group on Saturday conducted the ceremony for a new cement grinding unit in Guna, with company director Pranav Adani announcing an investment of over Rs 1,060 crore in the project.

Addressing the ceremony in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pranav Adani said the project would become the largest investment made in Guna so far and would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 1,500 people.

"Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has gained a new momentum of development. The government's focus lies on Infrastructure, Industry, and Employment. The fact that the state's GDP is projected to exceed Rs 15 lakh crore in the year 2025 serves as proof that Madhya Pradesh is moving forward with strength. Under the Prime Minister's PM Gati-Shakti Vision, the improvements made here in logistics, industrial infrastructure, and transportation facilities have created a very robust environment for investment," he said.

1500 Jobs Expected

The Adani Group director said that currently, Adani Cement has a capacity of 109 MTPA, and the company is continuously expanding. He further said the cement grinding unit would be developed in two phases with an annual production capacity of 40 lakh metric tonnes, while Phase One is targeted for commissioning by 2028.

"This project will be completed in two phases, with an annual capacity of 40 lakh metric tonnes. The target is to commission Phase One by 2028. We will execute this project while keeping speed, quality, and the environment in mind. An investment of over Rs 1,060 crore will be made in this project," the Adani Group Director said.

Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani says, "Today, we have come to Guna for the foundation ceremony of Adani Cement’s new plant. At present, Adani Cement has a production capacity of 109 million tonnes per annum, and we are continuously expanding. Our… pic.twitter.com/LkDnHplXSV — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2026

"This is the largest investment in Guna to date. It will provide direct and indirect employment to approximately 1,500 people. In the times to come, this project will contribute over Rs 6,000 crore to the State treasury. However, I would also like to emphasize that the true strength of any project lies not merely in numbers, but in the transformative change it brings to people's lives. This plant will generate new opportunities in the surrounding area, including new small businesses, transportation, services, and local supply chains," he added.

Investments To Create 1.2 Lakh Jobs By 2030

Highlighting the group’s larger investment plans in Madhya Pradesh, he recalled that Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani had announced investments worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal last year.

According to him, the investments will span sectors including hydro pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters and thermal energy, and are expected to create employment opportunities for nearly 1.2 lakh people in the state by 2030.

Pranav Adani also highlighted the group’s existing footprint in Madhya Pradesh, including investments of over Rs 4,000 crore in the Ametha and Kymor cement plants in Katni district. He said Adani Power is currently supplying 1,200 MW of electricity to the state, with preparations underway for an additional 5,600 MW generation capacity.

He further said the group has already commissioned wind energy projects in Lahori, Dhar, Ratlam and Ujjain, while another cement plant is planned in Ujjain in the near future.

Praising the state government, Pranav Adani said Madhya Pradesh had emerged as an attractive destination for investments under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, citing improvements in infrastructure, logistics and connectivity under the Centre’s PM Gati Shakti initiative.

Calling the project “an investment in the future of Madhya Pradesh’s youth”, he said the Adani Group would continue to partner in the state’s industrial and economic growth.