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English NewsNews‘No Meat Ban’: VHP Chief Clarifies No Guidelines Issued For Bengal Durga Puja

‘No Meat Ban’: VHP Chief Clarifies No Guidelines Issued For Bengal Durga Puja

VHP chief Alok Kumar denied issuing any guidelines restricting meat sales at Bengal Durga Puja pandals, saying a member’s food remark was personal and not an organisational decision.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VHP clarifies it issued no directive restricting meat sales.
  • A member's personal suggestion on hygiene caused controversy.
  • VHP focuses on tradition, devotion, cleanliness, not food restrictions.

Amid a controversy over alleged Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) guidelines restricting meat sales in and around Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal, VHP International President Alok Kumar on Saturday clarified that the organisation has issued no such directive.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said the VHP had no authority to issue instructions on arrangements at Durga Puja pandals and had not done so. He said the remarks that triggered the controversy were a personal suggestion made by a member while responding to a reporter's question at a press conference., IANS news agency reported.

VHP Says No Food Guidelines Issued

Kumar said the VHP holds meetings with festival organisers across the country ahead of major events. He cited meetings with Ramlila committees in Delhi and said a similar meeting was organised with Durga Puja organisers in West Bengal to discuss arrangements at community pandals.

“We are of the view that worship of the Goddess (Durga) should take place according to tradition and the atmosphere at the pandals should be one of love and devotion,” Kumar said, adding that organisers could adopt whatever arrangements they considered appropriate.

The VHP chief stressed that vegetarian or non-vegetarian food was not discussed during the meeting.

“There was no mention of vegetarian, non-vegetarian or any kind of food during that meeting,” Kumar said. He explained that during the subsequent press conference, Swami Nirgunananda, while responding to a reporter, suggested maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at food stalls inside the pandals.

‘No Decision On Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food’

Kumar said Swami Nirgunananda's comment was his personal view and was not a decision or guideline issued by the VHP.

“Therefore, I want to clarify that no decision has been taken regarding the consumption of vegetarian or non-vegetarian food at Durga Puja pandals in Bengal. There is no guideline and no opinion was conveyed regarding this at the meeting,” he said.

He added that it was therefore incorrect to build narratives around the comment made during the press conference.

VHP Calls For Cleanliness, Traditional Practices

Kumar, however, said cleanliness, hygiene and traditional practices should be maintained at Durga Puja pandals.

He also said the VHP had advised organisers to sing the full version of Vande Mataram on one day during the Durga Puja celebrations and conduct worship of Bharat Mata.

 

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Alok Kumar VHP Durga Pandal
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