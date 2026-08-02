India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaWhistling At A Minor, Pulling Her Hand Not Automatically Sexual Harassment: High Court

Whistling At A Minor, Pulling Her Hand Not Automatically Sexual Harassment: High Court

The court said such conduct could not be "straightaway termed as sexual intent" and, at best, amounted to harassment rather than an act of sexual assault.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:50 AM (IST)

The Madras High Court has observed that whistling at a minor girl and pulling her hand after she failed to respond does not, by itself, amount to sexual harassment or sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar made the observation while suspending the three-year prison sentence awarded to a man by a special POCSO court. The sentence will remain suspended until the disposal of his appeal challenging the trial court's conviction.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly whistled at the minor while standing on a balcony. When the girl ignored him, he reportedly came downstairs and caught hold of her hand. The girl freed herself and later informed her mother about the incident.

Examining the statements of witnesses and the material on record, the High Court noted that the accused's alleged act was limited to calling the girl by whistling and pulling her hand after she did not respond.

The court said such conduct could not be "straightaway termed as sexual intent" and, at best, amounted to harassment rather than an act of sexual assault. It observed that the trial court's findings required reconsideration in light of the available evidence.

Noting that the appeal raised arguable legal issues and that its final hearing was likely to take time, the High Court suspended the sentence imposed on the appellant.

The accused, in his appeal, claimed the case stemmed from an earlier altercation with the victim's father, during which the two had allegedly exchanged blows. He contended that the girl's parents falsely implicated him in a POCSO case by alleging sexual assault after taking advantage of the victim's minority.

Before You Go

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
High Court Sexual Harassment Madras HC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Whistling At A Minor, Pulling Her Hand Not Automatically Sexual Harassment: High Court
Whistling At A Minor, Pulling Her Hand Not Automatically Sexual Harassment: High Court
India
NEET-UG Counselling To Begin On Aug 4, Academic Session From Sept 8
NEET-UG Counselling To Begin On Aug 4, Academic Session From Sept 8
India
How Was Abhijeet Dipke's US Education Funded? RTI Activist Seeks Probe Into Father's Assets
How Was Abhijeet Dipke's US Education Funded? RTI Activist Seeks Probe Into Father's Assets
India
Gurugram: Man found hanging after wife sought divorce
Gurugram: Man found hanging after wife sought divorce
Advertisement

Videos

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: PoK Protests Escalate as Demonstrations Spread to Muzaffarabad Against Pakistan Administration
Political Unrest: Pakistan’s Youth-Led ‘Cockroach Party’ Challenges Shehbaz Sharif Government
Kulgam Terror Attack: Omar Abdullah Announces ₹10 Lakh Compensation for Victims’ Families
PM Modi’s Message: PM Modi Appeals for Compassion, Forgives ‘Misguided’ Students in Fifth Video Message
Akhilesh Yadav vs BJP: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Says Public Will Never Forgive Broken Promises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget