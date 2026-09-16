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English NewsNews‘Never Met Disha Salian’: Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence After Fresh CBI Probe

‘Never Met Disha Salian’: Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence After Fresh CBI Probe

Aaditya Thackeray said he had never met Disha Salian, rejected allegations linking him to her death and called for an impartial fresh probe.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 05:57 PM (IST)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has rejected allegations linking him to the death of Disha Salian, saying he had never met or been acquainted with the former celebrity manager. His statement came a day after party colleague Sanjay Raut alleged that the CBI’s FIR in the case was part of a political conspiracy to target the Thackeray family. Thackeray said the repeated attempts to connect his name with Salian’s death were aimed at character assassination.

Thackeray’s Response

“I have never met Disha Salian, nor did I have any acquaintance with her,” Thackeray said, rejecting what he described as a campaign built on rumours and allegations.

He alleged that attempts to link him to the case had continued for six years despite, according to him, there being no evidence or connection. He also criticised what he called media trials and said discussions on television could not change the facts of the case.

Thackeray called for the official machinery to conduct the inquiry afresh, stressing that it should be free from political intervention and character assassination.

He also said his political fight would continue, despite what he described as attempts to silence him through “false propaganda”.

Also Read: Pakistan-Based Shahzad Bhatti Network Declared Terrorist Organisation In India Under UAPA

Raut Alleges Political Conspiracy

Raut had on Tuesday alleged that the CBI’s FIR was part of a political conspiracy to tarnish the Thackeray family’s reputation. He claimed the Mumbai Police had previously investigated Salian’s death and found no link between the case and Aaditya Thackeray.

The CBI registered an FIR after the Bombay High Court ordered a probe into Salian’s death on September 2. Reports say the FIR names no accused in accordance with the court’s directions, although the document has generated political controversy over references to several individuals.

Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020 after falling from a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death report and later concluded that she had died by suicide. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died six days later, leading to speculation about a possible connection between the two deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the CBI should now conduct its investigation and cautioned against speculation while the probe is underway.

Also Read: Sridevi’s Property Dispute Intensifies, Supreme Court Suggests Mediation Over Chennai Land Row

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aaditya Thackeray Disha Salian Death Case
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