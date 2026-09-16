‘Never Met Disha Salian’: Aaditya Thackeray Breaks Silence After Fresh CBI Probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has rejected allegations linking him to the death of Disha Salian, saying he had never met or been acquainted with the former celebrity manager. His statement came a day after party colleague Sanjay Raut alleged that the CBI’s FIR in the case was part of a political conspiracy to target the Thackeray family. Thackeray said the repeated attempts to connect his name with Salian’s death were aimed at character assassination.

Thackeray’s Response

“I have never met Disha Salian, nor did I have any acquaintance with her,” Thackeray said, rejecting what he described as a campaign built on rumours and allegations.

He alleged that attempts to link him to the case had continued for six years despite, according to him, there being no evidence or connection. He also criticised what he called media trials and said discussions on television could not change the facts of the case.

अफवांचा धुरळा उडवणं बंद करण्यासाठी पुन्हा एकदा फक्त आणि फक्त तथ्य सांगतो!



मी दिशा सालियन ह्यांना कधीही भेटलेलो नाही किंवा त्यांच्याशी माझी ओळखही नव्हती.

राजकीय हेतूने, वैयक्तिक द्वेषापायी, चारित्र्यहनन करण्याच्या हेतूने काही लोकांकडून गेल्या ६ वर्षांपासून वारंवार ह्या दुर्दैवी… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 16, 2026

Thackeray called for the official machinery to conduct the inquiry afresh, stressing that it should be free from political intervention and character assassination.

He also said his political fight would continue, despite what he described as attempts to silence him through “false propaganda”.

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Raut Alleges Political Conspiracy

Raut had on Tuesday alleged that the CBI’s FIR was part of a political conspiracy to tarnish the Thackeray family’s reputation. He claimed the Mumbai Police had previously investigated Salian’s death and found no link between the case and Aaditya Thackeray.

The CBI registered an FIR after the Bombay High Court ordered a probe into Salian’s death on September 2. Reports say the FIR names no accused in accordance with the court’s directions, although the document has generated political controversy over references to several individuals.

Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020 after falling from a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death report and later concluded that she had died by suicide. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died six days later, leading to speculation about a possible connection between the two deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the CBI should now conduct its investigation and cautioned against speculation while the probe is underway.

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