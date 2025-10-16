Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTwo Murder Accused Arrested After Encounters In UP's Ballia

Two Murder Accused Arrested After Encounters In UP's Ballia

In Ballia, UP, police arrested two criminals, Dharmendra Yadav and Shamim Qureshi, after separate early morning encounters. Both are hospitalised under police custody.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ballia (UP): Two criminals, including a murder accused, were arrested after separate encounters in Bairia and Sikandarpur areas here early on Thursday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, the first encounter took place around 1 am in Bairia. A police team signalled a motorcyclist to stop near Chanddiar Jayprakash Nagar embankment road in Risal Rai but instead of stopping, the rider sped away, prompting a chase.

"When cornered, he opened fire at the police, who retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused in his right leg," Singh said.

The injured rider, identified as Dharmendra Yadav (28) of Sonbarsa village, was taken into custody and admitted to the district hospital after initial treatment at Sonbarsa community health centre, the SP said.

He said police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from him.

Yadav was wanted in a murder case registered on October 14 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and was reportedly trying to flee to Bihar, the SP said.

In another incident around 4.30 am, Sikandarpur Police intercepted another motorcycle near the Khareed river road.

The rider tried to flee but slipped, and upon being surrounded, fired at the police. He was shot in the right leg during retaliatory firing, they said.

The accused, identified as Shamim Qureshi alias Sonu (23) of Bharatpur village, faces several criminal cases, they said.

Police said they recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from him as well.

Both the injured accused are undergoing treatment under police custody, officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arrest Encounter Murder UP Criminal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget