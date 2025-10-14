Tensions In Lucknow After Stones Hurled At Shia Cleric During Karbala Site Visit; FIR Filed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tension flared in Lucknow’s Abbas Bagh area on Monday after stones and bricks were hurled at Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and his supporters when they visited a Karbala site allegedly under encroachment. Police confirmed there were no injuries, though a car suffered minor damage in the attack.

Following the incident, Maulana Jawad staged a sit-in protest at the site, demanding immediate action and accusing police officials of negligence. The protest ended only after a senior officer reached the spot and assured him that strict action would be taken against those responsible, news agency PTI reported.

Cleric Recounts Incident, Alleges Attack By 'Mafia Elements'

Thakurganj Station House Officer (SHO) Omveer Singh Chauhan said a complaint had been received regarding the incident. According to the complaint filed by Karbala caretaker Sarim Mehdi, the attack occurred as Jawad and his supporters arrived to inspect the disputed site.

Recounting the incident, Maulana Jawad told PTI, “I had gone to the Karbala at Abbas Bagh after hearing about an illegal construction. As I arrived, I was targeted by the mafia elements. They also raised religious slogans to give the situation a communal colour.”

The cleric alleged that the same individuals had threatened him earlier, but police failed to act despite prior complaints. “Today's situation wouldn't have arrived had the police acted against these elements earlier,” he said, adding that he and his supporters were prepared to “court arrest if the police fail to act against the accused this time.”

FIR Filed As Cleric Calls Attack 'Attempt On Life'

During the sit-in, he reiterated that the attack was “an attempt on his life” and blamed local police for their delayed response. However, he said he has faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s drive against illegal construction and expressed hope that the alleged encroachments on Karbala land would soon be cleared.

An FIR was later filed in connection with the attack on the Shia cleric in Thakurganj. The complaint by Syed Sarim Mehdi named six accused and 20–25 unidentified persons under BNS sections 191(2), 126(2), 324(2), 352, 351(3), and 131.

As per the FIR, the mob allegedly blocked Maulana’s car, vandalised it, and assaulted his team.

Police later confirmed that the situation at the site had returned to normal, with security deployed to prevent further unrest. An investigation is underway.