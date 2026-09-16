MLA’s Niece Drew Rs 70,000+ While Pursuing PG Course? Karnataka Launches Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MLA's niece removed for alleged dual employment, dereliction of duty.

Dr. Yaragal pursued postgraduate studies while employed at clinic.

Official inquiry initiated; she missed first hearing on allegations.

A Karnataka Congress MLA’s niece, who was serving as a medical officer at a state-run Namma Clinic in Bagalkot, has been removed from duty and faces an official enquiry over alleged dereliction of duty and unauthorised dual engagement.

Dr Ankita Yaragal, niece of Bagalkot MLA Umesh Meti, was found pursuing postgraduate studies at a private medical college while posted at the Namma Clinic. The matter came to light after she remained absent from the clinic for several days, leaving the facility without a medical officer.

Notice Issued Over Absence, PG Studies

According to the notice issued by Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat CEO Gajanan Bale, Dr Yaragal continued to receive her salary or honorarium during the period of her absence while simultaneously pursuing her postgraduate studies.

She was drawing over Rs 70,000 for the posting, including for the days she was absent since March this year.

Dr Yaragal was directed to appear for the first inquiry on Wednesday. However, she did not attend the proceedings despite having permission from the principal of S Nijalingappa Medical College to appear before the inquiry.

She has now been directed to appear before the Zilla Panchayat CEO on September 18, along with relevant documents and a written explanation.

Removed From Duty, Further Action Possible

District Health Officer Rajkumar Yaragal has reportedly removed Dr Yaragal from duty. Authorities have also warned that the salary or honorarium paid during the unauthorised dual engagement could be recovered as per rules.

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Disciplinary action could also be initiated over alleged professional misconduct. Officials said the matter could potentially be referred to the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The notice further stated that if Dr Yaragal fails to appear for the next enquiry, a decision could be taken without hearing her version.

Father Disputes Salary Allegation

Meanwhile, Dr Yaragal’s father, Rajkumar Yaragal, who is a District Health Officer, claimed that his daughter had not drawn any salary since joining the MD course.

The DHO was also allegedly involved in the posting of Dr Yaragal as the Medical Officer.

The allegations against Dr Yaragal remain under official enquiry, and authorities are yet to arrive at a final finding.

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