‘They Have A Right To Protest’: Annamalai Questions CJP Detentions, BJP Hits Back

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former TN BJP chief questioned protester detention, citing Modi's past views.

He affirmed citizens' right to protest, despite tactical disagreements.

BJP's Selvam countered, stressing government's duty for public order.

Selvam argued 2011 quotes cannot dictate present police legality.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has questioned the Centre's handling of the detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters in Delhi, triggering a rebuttal from a BJP leader. In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, Annamalai, a former IPS officer who quit the BJP in June, recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of a police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters at Ramlila Maidan in 2011, when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Annamalai Invokes Modi's 2011 Statement

Annamalai cited Modi's remarks condemning the midnight police action against protesters in Delhi, arguing that the position taken by the then Gujarat Chief Minister remained relevant to the current debate.

In his post, Annamalai wrote, "What the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it”.

He contrasted that stance with the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were released on Wednesday after spending seven days in custody.

Questioning the handling of the case, Annamalai said: “Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases”.

2011-ஆம் ஆண்டு, அப்போதைய குஜராத் முதலமைச்சர் திரு. @narendramodi அவர்கள், தனது கைகள் கட்டப்படாமல் இருந்திருந்தால், டெல்லிக்குச் சென்று மத்திய அரசுக்கு எதிராக கிளர்ந்தெழுந்திருப்பேன் எனக்கூறினார். டெல்லி ராம்லீலா மைதானத்தில் நடைபெற்ற ஊழலுக்கு எதிரான அமைதியான போராட்டத்தை காவல்துறை ஒடுக்கியதற்குப் பதிலளிக்கும் வகையில் அவர் இந்தக் கருத்தினை தெரிவித்திருந்தார். என்னைப் பொறுத்தவரையில், அப்போது மாண்புமிகு பிரதமர் திரு. நரேந்திர மோடி அவர்கள் கூறியது முற்றிலும் சரியான கருத்தே. அதில் எந்த தவறும் இல்லை. ஆனால் இன்றோ, ஒருவர் காலவரையின்றிச் சிறையில் அடைக்கப்படலாம்; அவர் அளிக்கும் பிணை உத்தரவாதங்கள் கூட நிராகரிக்கப்படலாம். அதைவிட வியப்பான விஷயம் என்னவென்றால், தடுப்பு நடவடிக்கைகளுக்கான பிணை வழக்குகளைக் கையாள அதிகாரம் வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ள சிறப்பு நிர்வாக நீதிபதி (Special Executive Magistrate), அந்த அதிகாரத்தைப் பயன்படுத்தி ஒருவரை எப்படியெல்லாம் அலைக்கழிக்க முடியும் என்கிற சூழ்நிலை வந்துள்ளது. ஜனநாயக நாட்டில், சட்டத்தின் உரிய நடைமுறைகள் மீறப்படுவதை நீங்கள் கேள்வி கேட்டால், உங்களுக்குப் பல்வேறு பெயர்கள் சூட்டப்படுகிற அவல நிலை உருவாகியுள்ளது. "அந்நிய கைகூலி" என்று முத்திரை குத்துவது உட்பட பல்வேறு தாக்குதல்களையும் நீங்கள் எதிர்கொள்ள வேண்டியிருக்கும். நீட் தேர்வுக்கு எதிரான போராட்டத்தின்போது, போராட்டக்காரர்களுடன் பேச்சுவார்த்தை நடத்துமாறு மத்திய அரசிடம் நான் கேட்ட சமயத்திலிருந்து, தொடர்ந்து பல்வேறு விதமான தாக்குதல்களைச் சந்தித்து வருகிறேன். இருப்பினும், தமிழ்நாட்டில் களத்தினில் உள்ள பிரச்சினைகளில் அதிக கவனம் செலுத்துவது முக்கியம் என்று கருதியதால், அந்தத் தாக்குதல்களை நான் பொருட்படுத்தவில்லை. ஒருவகையில், இந்தத் தாக்குதல்களை நான் ரசிக்கவும் செய்தேன் என்பதே உண்மை. ஏனெனில், நான் பாஜகவின் ‘பி-டீம்’ என்றும், ‘துரந்தர்’ படத்தில் வருவதைப் போல தமிழ்நாட்டிற்கு அனுப்பப்பட்டவன் என்றும் கூறப்பட்ட முத்திரையை மிக விரைவாக அகற்ற இவை உதவும் என்றே நினைத்தேன். 😍 நேற்று நடைபெற்ற செய்தியாளர் சந்திப்பின் போது, டெல்லியில் CJP அமைப்பின் போராட்டக்காரர்களைக் காவல்துறை கைது செய்து அழைத்துச் சென்ற விதம் குறித்து நான் சில கேள்விகளை எழுப்பினேன். எதிர்பார்த்தபடியே, நேற்றிலிருந்து மீண்டும் தாக்குதல்கள் தொடங்கியுள்ளன. பாஜகவில் உள்ள சிலருக்கு ஒன்றைத் தெளிவாகக் கூற விரும்புகிறேன். உங்களது வசதிக்கேற்ப மறதியை தேர்ந்தெடுக்கும் பழக்கமிருந்தால், இதை இனி மறக்காதீர்கள், நான் 2026 ஜூன் 5-ஆம் தேதி பாஜகவிலிருந்து விலகிவிட்டேன். நேற்று நான் கூறியதைப் போல, CJP அமைப்பின் போராட்ட உத்திகளுடன் எனக்கு உடன்பாடு இல்லை என்பதோடு, அவர்களுடைய பல அணுகுமுறைகள் தவறாக வழிநடத்தப்பட்டவை என்றும் நான் கருதுகிறேன். ஆனால், அவர்கள் முக்கியமானதாகக் கருதும் ஒரு பிரச்சினையில் எதிர்ப்புத் தெரிவிக்கவோ, வாதிடவோ, போராடவோ அவர்களுக்கு உரிமை இருக்கிறதா என்று என்னிடம் கேட்டால்? நிச்சயமாக ஆம் என்பேன்! எனவே, சிலருக்கு அது சங்கடத்தை ஏற்படுத்தினாலும், மக்கள் மீண்டும் இந்தக் கேள்விகளைக் கேட்க வேண்டும் என்று விரும்புகிறேன். அதற்கு மத்திய அரசும் திசைதிருப்பும் அரசியல் வாதங்களை முன்வைப்பதற்குப் பதிலாக, இந்தக் கேள்விகளுக்குப் நியாயமாக பதிலளிக்க வேண்டும் என்று விரும்புகிறேன். 1. போராட்டம் நடத்த அனுமதி கோரி CJP அமைப்பு கடிதம் அளித்த பிறகு, மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சகத்தின் நடைமுறையில் இருந்த உத்தரவின்படி, ஜந்தர் மந்தர் எவ்வாறு போராட்டத் தளமாக இருப்பதிலிருந்து நீக்கப்பட்டது? 2. டெல்லி காவல்துறையின் உதவி ஆணையர் (ACP) ஒருவருக்குச் சிறப்பு நிர்வாக நீதிபதியாக அதிகாரம் வழங்கி, ஒருவரைத் தடுப்புக் காவலில் தொடர்ந்து வைத்திருக்க வேண்டுமா என்பதைத் தீர்மானிக்கும் அதிகாரத்தை வழங்கும் இந்த நடைமுறை இன்னும் எத்தனை காலம் தொடரும்? டெல்லி காவல்துறையே புகாரளிப்பவராக இருக்கும் CJP வழக்கில், அதே டெல்லி காவல்துறையைச் சேர்ந்த ACP ஒருவர், குற்றம் சாட்டப்பட்டவர்களைத் தடுப்புக் காவலில் வைத்திருக்க வேண்டுமா என்பதைத் தீர்மானிக்கும் அதிகாரம் பெற்றவராக இருக்கிறார். அப்படியானால், தீர்ப்பு எந்தத் திசையில் செல்லும் என்பதை இப்போது நீங்கள் புரிந்துகொள்ளலாம்! 3. அக்டோபர் 13-ஆம் தேதி ஜந்தர் மந்தரில் இருந்து கைது செய்யப்பட்டவர்களின் பிணை விசாரணையின்போது, அக்டோபர் 19-ஆம் தேதி, டெல்லி காவல்துறையின் ACP எனப்படும் சிறப்பு நிர்வாக நீதிபதி ஏன் வேண்டுமென்றே தாமதமாக வந்து, தனது உயிருக்கு அச்சுறுத்தல் இருப்பதாகக் கூறி அந்த விசாரணையிலிருந்து விலகிக்கொண்டார்? இது என்ன மாதிரியான விளையாட்டு? (1/2) — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 21, 2026

He also argued that those who raise concerns about violations of due process risk being attacked or branded a "Foreign Agent".

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'They Have A Right To Protest', Says Annamalai

While criticising the handling of the arrests, Annamalai clarified that he did not agree with all the CJP's actions. He described several of the group's tactics as misguided but maintained that disagreement with its methods should not take away its right to protest.

He said that if asked whether the group could oppose, argue or protest over issues it considered important, his answer would be an emphatic yes.

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Annamalai urged people to raise questions about the government's actions and called on the Centre to respond rather than resort to whataboutism. His remarks questioned the use of preventive proceedings and the tendency to portray criticism of the government as anti-national activity.

BJP Leader Vinod Selvam Responds

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinod Selvam countered Annamalai's criticism, arguing that the government must balance the right to protest with its responsibility to maintain public order.

“The Modi government has a responsibility to maintain public order. It cannot suspend that responsibility whenever those facing action happen to oppose BJP. Peaceful protest deserves protection. Alleged violations deserve examination. Neither political affiliation nor social-media popularity provides exemption from the law,” Selvam stated.

Responding to Annamalai's reference to Modi's 2011 remarks, Selvam said: “Modi criticised the crackdown at Ramlila Maidan in 2011. That statement is on record. But a quotation from 2011 cannot determine the legality of every police action in 2026”.

BJP Says Government Must Maintain Public Order

Selvam also rejected the suggestion that the BJP was manufacturing enemies despite being in power for 12 years.

He said: “Twelve years in office increases responsibility. It does not remove the government’s obligation to maintain order. The Modi government is responsible to citizens who protest and citizens who need public spaces, transport and daily life to function."