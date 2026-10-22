India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘They Have A Right To Protest’: Annamalai Questions CJP Detentions, BJP Hits Back

‘They Have A Right To Protest’: Annamalai Questions CJP Detentions, BJP Hits Back

K Annamalai questions the Centre over CJP leaders' detention, citing Modi's 2011 remarks, as BJP leader Vinod Selvam defends the government's actions.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former TN BJP chief questioned protester detention, citing Modi's past views.
  • He affirmed citizens' right to protest, despite tactical disagreements.
  • BJP's Selvam countered, stressing government's duty for public order.
  • Selvam argued 2011 quotes cannot dictate present police legality.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has questioned the Centre's handling of the detention of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters in Delhi, triggering a rebuttal from a BJP leader. In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, Annamalai, a former IPS officer who quit the BJP in June, recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of a police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters at Ramlila Maidan in 2011, when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister.

Annamalai Invokes Modi's 2011 Statement

Annamalai cited Modi's remarks condemning the midnight police action against protesters in Delhi, arguing that the position taken by the then Gujarat Chief Minister remained relevant to the current debate.

In his post, Annamalai wrote, "What the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it”.

He contrasted that stance with the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were released on Wednesday after spending seven days in custody.

Questioning the handling of the case, Annamalai said: “Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases”.

He also argued that those who raise concerns about violations of due process risk being attacked or branded a "Foreign Agent".

ALSO READ: 'Exercise Caution': Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory For Nationals In France Amid Protests, Curfews

'They Have A Right To Protest', Says Annamalai

While criticising the handling of the arrests, Annamalai clarified that he did not agree with all the CJP's actions. He described several of the group's tactics as misguided but maintained that disagreement with its methods should not take away its right to protest.

He said that if asked whether the group could oppose, argue or protest over issues it considered important, his answer would be an emphatic yes.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir ‘Belonging’, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes

Annamalai urged people to raise questions about the government's actions and called on the Centre to respond rather than resort to whataboutism. His remarks questioned the use of preventive proceedings and the tendency to portray criticism of the government as anti-national activity.

BJP Leader Vinod Selvam Responds

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinod Selvam countered Annamalai's criticism, arguing that the government must balance the right to protest with its responsibility to maintain public order.

“The Modi government has a responsibility to maintain public order. It cannot suspend that responsibility whenever those facing action happen to oppose BJP. Peaceful protest deserves protection. Alleged violations deserve examination. Neither political affiliation nor social-media popularity provides exemption from the law,” Selvam stated.

Responding to Annamalai's reference to Modi's 2011 remarks, Selvam said: “Modi criticised the crackdown at Ramlila Maidan in 2011. That statement is on record. But a quotation from 2011 cannot determine the legality of every police action in 2026”.

BJP Says Government Must Maintain Public Order

Selvam also rejected the suggestion that the BJP was manufacturing enemies despite being in power for 12 years.

He said: “Twelve years in office increases responsibility. It does not remove the government’s obligation to maintain order. The Modi government is responsible to citizens who protest and citizens who need public spaces, transport and daily life to function."

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did K Annamalai criticize the government's handling of protesters?

Annamalai questioned the detention of CJP protesters, citing concerns about indefinite jailing and rejected surety bonds. He argued that the right to protest should be upheld, even if one disagrees with the group's tactics.

What was the BJP's counter-argument to Annamalai's criticism?

BJP leader Vinod Selvam argued that the government must balance the right to protest with maintaining public order. He stated that neither political affiliation nor social media popularity exempts one from the law.

How did K Annamalai use PM Modi's 2011 statement in his argument?

Annamalai invoked Modi's 2011 criticism of a police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters. He argued that Modi's past stance on police action against protesters remained relevant to the current situation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
K Annamalai Cockroach Janata Party Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka CJP Leaders Arrest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Slams UN Rapporteur Over Dawood Ibrahim Report, Says D-Company Leader Resides In Pakistan
India Slams UN Rapporteur Over Dawood Ibrahim Report, Says D-Company Leader Resides In Pakistan
India
Low Pressure To Likely Form In Bay Of Bengal, May Turn Into Cyclone After Oct 25; Rain For Andhra, Odisha
Low Pressure To Likely Form In BoB, May Turn Into Cyclone After Oct 25; Rain For AP, Odisha
India
Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir ‘Belonging’, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes
Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes
India
Cars To Get Aircraft-Like ‘Black Box’: How It Will Help Investigate Road Accidents
Cars To Get Aircraft-Like ‘Black Box’: How It Will Help Investigate Road Accidents
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sonia Gandhi Shares First Glimpse of Autobiography 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'
World News: Macron Hits Back at Trump and Netanyahu Over France Protests, Says Stop Using France for Elections
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 10 Arrested as Gun Trail From Amritsar to Mumbai Reveals Shocking Conspiracy
Delhi News: CJP Spokespersons Summoned by Crime Branch After Bail in Election Commission Protest Case
UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan in Jail as Owaisi Challenges SP's Muslim Vote Bank in Rampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget