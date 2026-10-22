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English NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Likely To Launch Next Month; Check Full Details

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Likely To Launch Next Month; Check Full Details

The service will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper train in India, following the Howrah-Kamakhya (Guwahati) service inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 10:14 AM (IST)

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is expected to be launched next month, according to a senior railway official. The service will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper train in India, following the Howrah-Kamakhya (Guwahati) service inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January.

The official told The Indian Express that the new train will begin its inaugural journey from Bengaluru. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced in May that a Vande Bharat Sleeper service would be introduced between Bengaluru and Mumbai to improve connectivity between the two cities.

The Bengaluru railway station comes under the South Western Railway zone, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai is administered by Central Railway.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route And Travel Time

The sleeper train is expected to operate via Kalaburagi and cover the journey between Bengaluru and Mumbai in less than 20 hours, the railway official said.

At present, trains on this route generally take around 22 to more than 24 hours to complete the journey. The proposed service is expected to reduce travel time for passengers travelling between the two cities.

The train is expected to halt at key stations along the route, including Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan, before reaching its destination at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Key Features

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper is planned as a 16-coach train with a passenger capacity of 823. Its proposed coach composition and features are as follows:

  • Coach composition: 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one first AC coach.
  • Passenger capacity: 611 passengers in three-tier AC, 188 in two-tier AC and 24 in first AC.
  • Design speed: Up to 180 kmph.
  • Berths: Ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning.
  • Passenger movement: Automatic doors and vestibules connecting the coaches.
  • Ride quality: Improved suspension and noise-reduction features for greater comfort.
  • Safety: Kavach protection system and an emergency talk-back facility.
  • Hygiene: Disinfection technology to support sanitation.
  • Driver cabin: Advanced controls and safety systems.
  • Exterior design: Aerodynamic styling and automatic exterior passenger doors.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Bengaluru Mumbai Vande Bharat
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