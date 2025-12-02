Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPM Modi ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s Health, Assures ‘All Possible Support’

Zia has been unwell since November 23 after a chest infection impacted her heart and lungs, and doctors have described her condition as “extremely unwell.”

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 12:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday voiced deep concern over the health of former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia and offered all possible support.

“Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery,” the prime minister said.

“India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can,” he added.

Zia, the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 after she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs, and is said to be “extremely unwell”. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 12:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Khaleda Zia PM Modi Khaleda Zia's Health
