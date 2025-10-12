Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Madagascar Army Gets New Chief Backed By Mutinying Unit Supporting Anti-Rajoelina Protests

Madagascar Army Gets New Chief Backed By Mutinying Unit Supporting Anti-Rajoelina Protests

The Gen Z-led protests in Madagascar began over social and economic grievances but quickly evolved into a wider movement demanding President Rajoelina’s resignation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Madagascar faces an unprecedented political crisis as the country’s armed forces minister on Sunday recognised a new army chief appointed by a military contingent siding with protesters demanding the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina. This marks a dramatic shift in military loyalty, with troops from the elite CAPSAT unit openly backing demonstrations led by a youth movement called Gen Z Madagascar. The protests, which have already left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured, represent the most serious challenge to Rajoelina’s authority since his return to power, raising concerns about the stability of the government and potential for escalation.

What Are The Gen Z Protests Shaking Madagascar?

The Gen Z-led protests in Madagascar began over social and economic grievances but quickly evolved into a wider movement demanding President Rajoelina’s resignation and political reform. The United Nations reports that the unrest has resulted in at least 22 deaths and dozens of injuries, although the government disputes these figures. The alignment of the military with demonstrators has intensified concerns about a potential power grab.

On Saturday, soldiers from the CAPSAT unit, which previously played a key role in Rajoelina’s rise to power, joined the protesters, prompting the president to warn of “an attempt to seize power illegally and by force.” Following this, the armed forces minister officially recognised the officer chosen by the mutinous contingent as the new head of the army, signalling a possible shift in the balance of power.

Rajoelina’s political career has been marked by similar unrest. He was appointed mayor of Antananarivo in 2007 and emerged as a vocal opposition leader. In 2009, he led a movement that resulted in the ousting of then-president Marc Ravalomanana, amid nationwide protests. The current demonstrations echo those events, but this time, the youth-led movement has gained support from key segments of the military, amplifying its impact.

As Madagascar grapples with this volatile situation, observers warn that the coming days are critical. The alliance of protesters and segments of the army underscores the fragility of political stability in the country, drawing intense domestic and international attention. Whether dialogue can restore calm or tensions escalate further remains uncertain.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 10:05 PM (IST)
Gen Z Protests Madagascar Protest President Rajoelina
