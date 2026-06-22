'Papa Bacha Lo': 23-Year-Old's Final Call Before Lucknow Fire Claimed 15 Lives

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fifteen people died in Lucknow commercial space fire.

Victims' desperate last calls highlight alleged negligence, safety lapses.

PM Modi, CM Yogi expressed condolences, announced financial relief.

Lucknow fire tragedy: As a massive fire engulfed a commercial space in Lucknow on Monday, leaving no room for the sleeping workers to escape, a 23-year-old victim made his last phone call to his father, asking him to "save him."

In the devastating fire, 15 people lost their lives after fire erupted in a massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of northwest Lucknow.

"Perhaps it would have been better if he had not gone to work today. He went to the office, and this happened. There was gross negligence," said the grieving brother of a 23-year-old victim who died in the devastating fire incident.

Speaking to ABP News, the victim's brother recalled the final moments before the tragedy. "My father received a call from him. I was sitting beside him and the phone was on speaker. He was only saying, 'Papa, save me... there's a fire. Papa, save me.' We never imagined things would turn out like this," he said.

The family rushed towards the site after receiving the call.

"We left home around 2 or 2:30 pm. It takes time to travel from Alambagh to Aliganj. By the time we reached, it was too late," he added.

The deceased, identified as Sukhmani, had secured a job at the centre after completing a course in animation and 3D design soon after finishing his intermediate studies.

Bring Some People And Save Us': Friend Reveals Last Call From Victim

A friend recounted desperate rescue efforts and alleged a lack of basic safety measures inside the building.

Speaking to reporters, the eyewitness said his friend, who worked inside the building, called him during the fire and pleaded for help.

"My friend called me and said, 'Abhishek, come quickly. Bring some people and save us.' There were around 20 to 25 people trapped inside," he said.

The caller, identified as Aditya Srivastava, was among those who lost their lives in the incident.

"He was my best friend. He worked there. He called me asking for help, but we could not save him," the eyewitness said.

Questioning the emergency response, he claimed that crucial time was lost during rescue efforts.

"There were no facilities available. The police arrived, but what was the use? It took nearly two hours to break through. A person can die from suffocation in much less time," he said.

The eyewitness further alleged that the building lacked basic fire safety infrastructure.

"There was no emergency exit. As far as I know, there wasn't even a fire extinguisher. There was nothing," he claimed.

According to him, local residents reached the spot around 2 pm and tried to rescue those trapped inside. Some climbed onto the roof in an attempt to evacuate people, while others arranged hammers and axes to break into the building.

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives in the fire tragedy in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said in an X post.

CM Yogi Adityanath cuts short Aligarh visit

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath cut short his trip to Aligarh after he received news about the tragic fire incident that has claimed the lives of at least 14 people, including children, in Lucknow so far. "The loss of lives in the fire accident in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain peace and the injured recover swiftly," he said in a post on X. He saod that he have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this tragic event requires me to return to Lucknow immediately. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their young ones. I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished, and I offer my condolences to the affected families. I will schedule a separate visit to Aligarh..." he added.