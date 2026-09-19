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English NewsNews‘Learn, Unlearn, Relearn’: CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani’s Message To IIT Roorkee Graduates

‘Learn, Unlearn, Relearn’: CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani’s Message To IIT Roorkee Graduates

Elaborating on the first two elements, Subramani said the pace of technological change makes it essential for young engineers and technologists to continually update their skills.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 10:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CDS General Subramani addressed IIT Roorkee students on global changes.
  • Subramani explained 'DHARA' for continuous learning and resilience.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani addressed graduating students at IIT Roorkee’s two-day convocation on Saturday, where 2,701 students were awarded degrees.

Subramani, who attended the ceremony as the guest of honour, spoke about the rapidly changing global landscape and the challenges and opportunities it presents for young engineers and technologists.

General Subramani Explains ‘DHARA’

Addressing the graduating students, General Subramani described the changing global environment using the acronym ‘DHARA’, which stands for ‘Disruptive, Hyperconnectedness, Asymmetry, Realignment and Autonomy’.

"I will speak about Bharat a little later, but before that I want to speak about the changing world and I will give you an acronym for that. That is 'DHARA,' denoting Disruptive, Hyperconnectedness, Asymmetry, Realignment and Autonomy," he said.

Elaborating on the first two elements, Subramani said the pace of technological change makes it essential for young engineers and technologists to continually update their skills.

He also highlighted the vulnerabilities arising from the growing interdependence between different systems and said graduates would have an important role in developing resilient technologies.

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“The world is undergoing enormous disruption; technology is changing faster than we can catch up. You, as graduates, will have to learn, unlearn, relearn and adapt and be curious throughout if you want to keep up with the changing world... We are hyperconnected not only in WhatsApp and social media but also in our financial systems, airlines, networks, and energy systems. This interconnectedness also carries vulnerability with it. You, as the future engineers and technologists, need to develop systems which have resilience...”

He added, "Bharat is not a geography. It is a responsibility which generations before you have carried, and you will carry as you navigate this world."

Ajit Doval Calls Graduates ‘Luckiest Generation’

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended the convocation as the chief guest, while General Subramani was the guest of honour.

Addressing the graduating students, Doval said they were entering an era of unprecedented opportunities. He described them as the “luckiest generation in a millennium” and spoke about the transformation of society from earlier periods marked by struggle and constraints.

"You may not be conscious of the fact that, in the last 1,000 years, you are the luckiest generation, which is going to have so many opportunities. Generations before you were struggling under slavery. And not only that, things have changed here, but globally too. Things have changed for the better for you,” Doval said.

Doval also shared an account from his early years in the intelligence service, recounting a high-stakes border mission during Sikkim's merger with India.

Senior advocate Harish Salve and IIT Roorkee Director KK Pant were also present at the convocation ceremony.

ALSO READ: UP Police Mega Reshuffle: 66 Officers Transferred, Major Changes In Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the acronym 'DHARA' stand for, as explained by General Subramani?

'DHARA' stands for Disruptive, Hyperconnectedness, Asymmetry, Realignment, and Autonomy. General Subramani used this acronym to describe the rapidly changing global environment to the graduating students.

What key challenge did General Subramani highlight regarding disruptive technology?

General Subramani highlighted that technology is changing rapidly, making it essential for young engineers and technologists to continually update their skills through learning, unlearning, and relearning.

Who were the chief guest and guest of honour at the IIT Roorkee convocation?

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was the chief guest, and Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani was the guest of honour at the IIT Roorkee convocation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Learn Unlearn Relearn CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani IIT Roorkee Graduates
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