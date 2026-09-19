UP Police Mega Reshuffle: 66 Officers Transferred, Major Changes In Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh Police reshuffled 66 officers across the state.

This included 35 IPS and 31 Additional SP-level officers.

Transfers affected major cities like Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi.

The Uttar Pradesh Police department has carried out a major reshuffle, with 66 officers being assigned new responsibilities across the state. The list includes 35 IPS officers and 31 Additional Superintendent of Police-level officers.

The transfers have affected several commissionerates and districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur.

Several officers have been shifted from district postings to the Police Headquarters, CID, UP-112, ATS and PAC, while others have been given DCP and Additional DCP responsibilities in various commissionerates.

35 IPS Officers Transferred

The first list comprises 35 IPS officers, including senior officers and those from the 2020 to 2022 batches. Several officers have been moved between commissionerates.

IPS Charu Nigam has been shifted from Superintendent of Police, UP-112, Lucknow, and appointed Commander of the 47th Battalion of the PAC in Ghaziabad. Shravan Kumar Singh has been transferred from the Kanpur Nagar Commissionerate to the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Pramod Kumar has been moved from the Varanasi Commissionerate to Cyber Headquarters in Lucknow as Superintendent of Police. Ravi Shankar Nim has been transferred from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Gorakhpur, where he will serve as Commander of the 2nd Battalion of the SSF.

Changes In Agra And Prayagraj

Several changes have also been made in the Agra Commissionerate. Atul Sharma has been transferred from Agra to Intelligence Headquarters in Lucknow, while Sonam Kumar has been moved from Agra to the Prayagraj Commissionerate as DCP.

Ravindra Kumar has been transferred from the Kanpur Commissionerate to the Agra Commissionerate. Neeraj Kumar Pandey, who was posted in the Prayagraj Commissionerate, has been appointed Superintendent of Police at the Police Headquarters in Prayagraj.

Saad Miya Khan has been transferred from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Agra, while Syed Ali Abbas has been shifted from Agra to Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Major Changes In Lucknow

The Lucknow Commissionerate has also seen several changes. Mamta Rani Chaudhary has been shifted from DCP, Lucknow, to Superintendent of Police, CID, Lucknow. Mohammad Irfan Ansari has been transferred from Police Headquarters, Prayagraj, to CID, Lucknow.

Jitendra Kumar Srivastava has been transferred from CID/UP SIFS, Lucknow, to Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate. Kapil Dev Singh has been moved from the Kanpur Commissionerate to Superintendent of Police, Traffic Headquarters, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Officers From 2020 And 2021 Batches Get New Posts

IPS officer Shruti Srivastava has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Prayagraj Commissionerate after being transferred from Varanasi.

Vikram Dahiya has been transferred from Pilibhit to Chandauli as Additional Superintendent of Police. Ayush Srivastava has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Unnao City, from Jaunpur City, while Rajesh Gunawat has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Varanasi Commissionerate from Firozabad.

Anant Chandrashekhar has been transferred from Chandauli to Jaunpur Nagar.

Among the 2022 batch officers, Devesh Chaturvedi has been transferred from Ayodhya to Ambedkar Nagar, Vivek Tiwari from Kheri to Barabanki, and Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke from Kanpur to Sambhal.

New Postings For 2022 Batch Officers

Ariba Noman has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Kanpur Commissionerate after being transferred from Jhansi.

Manoj Kumar Yadav has been transferred from Saharanpur to the Agra Commissionerate, while Rizul has been moved from the Training Directorate, Lucknow, to the Ghaziabad Commissionerate.

Gautam Rai, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bijnor, has been promoted to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural). Mavis Talk has been transferred from Banda to Sonbhadra and given the responsibility of Additional Superintendent of Police.

SPS Cadre Officers Also Transferred

The list of 35 IPS officers also includes several officers from the Special Police Service (SPS) cadre.

Jitendra Kumar Srivastava has been appointed DCP in the Lucknow Commissionerate. Gyanendra Nath Prasad has been transferred from Gorakhpur to the Agra Commissionerate as DCP.

Balwant Kumar Chaudhary has been transferred from Ayodhya to the Ghaziabad Commissionerate as DCP, while Abhay Nath Tripathi has been moved from Etawah to the Kanpur Nagar Commissionerate.

Harendra Kumar has been appointed DCP of the Agra Commissionerate from Ambedkar Nagar. Rajesh Kumar Pandey has been transferred from Kanpur Nagar to the Varanasi Commissionerate.

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Harendra Pratap Yadav has been transferred from SDRF Lucknow to UP-112 Lucknow as Superintendent of Police. Kuldeep Singh has been moved from Sambhal to the 43rd Battalion PAC in Etah.

Vineet Bhatnagar has been transferred from Hapur to the Varanasi Commissionerate as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

31 Additional SP-Level Officers Transferred

A separate list covers 31 Additional Superintendent of Police-level officers. These transfers include officers posted in district commissionerates, Police Headquarters, UP-112, ATS, EOW, PAC and SSF.

Akhilesh Singh has been shifted from Additional Superintendent of Police, North, Unnao, to Additional Superintendent of Police, West, Hardoi.

Subhash Chandra Gangwar has been transferred from Additional Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Moradabad, to PTS, Moradabad.

Mukesh Chandra Mishra has been transferred from Bareilly to Gorakhpur as Additional Superintendent of Police, North.

Nitesh Singh has been transferred from Mirzapur to Gonda as Additional Superintendent of Police, Western Division. Radheshyam Rai has been moved from Gonda to Ayodhya as Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural Division.

Changes In Ayodhya And Gorakhpur

Ayodhya Prasad Singh has been transferred from Ayodhya to Gorakhpur as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime).

Yogendra Singh has been transferred from Etah to Mirzapur. Sudhir Jaiswal has been shifted from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya as Additional Superintendent of Police (Protocol/Traffic).

Pawan Gautam has been transferred from Kheri to Kasganj as Additional Superintendent of Police (Kasganj).

More Changes In Lucknow Commissionerate

Jitendra Kumar Dubey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, has been transferred to the UP PAC Headquarters in Lucknow.

Jogendra Lal has been transferred from the Prayagraj Commissionerate to the UP-112 headquarters in Lucknow. Raghavendra Singh has been moved from the Lucknow Commissionerate to the ATS in Lucknow.

Sudhir Kumar has been transferred from the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate to Kheri, while Mahesh Kumar has been moved from the Kanpur Commissionerate to Hapur as Additional Superintendent of Police.

Kanpur And Gautam Buddha Nagar Also See Changes

Archana Singh has been transferred from Kanpur to the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate, while Santosh Kumar has been moved from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Lucknow Commissionerate.

Induprabha Singh has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Kanpur Commissionerate from ACO Headquarters, Lucknow.

Prakash Kumar has been transferred from Bijnor to the Kanpur Commissionerate, while Poonam Sirohi has been moved from the Agra Commissionerate to the Kanpur Commissionerate as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Changes In Agra, Bareilly And Pilibhit

Raj Kumar Singh has been transferred from the EOW headquarters in Lucknow to the Agra Commissionerate.

Himanshu Gaurav has been moved from the Agra Commissionerate to Pilibhit. Alok Kumar Jaiswal has been transferred from the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow, to Bareilly as Additional Superintendent of Police, North.

Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad has been transferred from Kasganj to the EOW headquarters in Lucknow.

Sita Ram has been appointed Deputy Commandant of the 39th PAC Battalion in Mirzapur from the Director General of Police Headquarters in Lucknow.

Premchand has been transferred from the State Human Rights Commission, Lucknow, to the SSF headquarters in Lucknow. Rahul Mishra has been moved from the Director General of Police headquarters to the State Human Rights Commission.

Sachidanand has been transferred from the SSF headquarters in Etah to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime).

Arun Chandra has been transferred from the Director General of Police headquarters to the EOW headquarters in Lucknow.

Rachna Mishra has been appointed Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) in Moradabad from PTS Gorakhpur.

Babita Singh has been transferred from the Vigilance Establishment, Lucknow, to Etawah.

Anil Kumar has been transferred from Sonbhadra to UP-112, Lucknow, where he has been given the responsibility of Additional Superintendent of Police.

66 Officers Get New Responsibilities

With these transfers, the responsibilities of a total of 66 IPS and Additional Superintendent of Police-level officers have been changed.

The reshuffle covers officers posted in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Etawah, Moradabad, Kheri, Barabanki, Sambhal, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and several other districts.

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