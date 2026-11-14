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English NewsNewsWorldUkraine Could Vote On Peace Deal If Security Guarantees Are Secured: Zelenskyy

Ukraine Could Vote On Peace Deal If Security Guarantees Are Secured: Zelenskyy

The US has broached the idea of Kyiv giving up the Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership, the Ukrainian president said.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 11:37 PM (IST)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said US peace envoys asked whether Kyiv would withdraw from its eastern region of ‌Donbas ⁠in exchange ⁠for joining NATO, according to remarks to the media published on Saturday.

The suggestion was made following the latest round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi to bring Russia's nearly 5-year war in Ukraine to a close.

What did Zelenskyy say?

The Ukrainian leader told reporters: "The Americans raised a question: 'What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would ⁠Ukraine ​withdraw from Donbas?"

Zelenskyy repeated Kyiv's position that it was not willing to cede territory to Russia. But he added that if the country reached a comprehensive deal, including security guarantees, a ‌strong ​and well-funded Ukrainian army and funds to rebuild, he would put the question ​to the public in a referendum.

"That ​is why ⁠I believe NATO is back on the ⁠agenda. ​But you have also heard [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's signals, and this is an extremely difficult conversation."

Zelenskyy said the prospect of NATO membership in exchange for withdrawing from Donbas has not been raised before.

He also warned about Moscow's plan to change the continent's security architecture, saying it could lead to more conflict.

Putin has demanded that NATO pull back its troops from the Russian border, which European Union leaders have strongly criticized.

"This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations," Zelenskyy added.

"Real security in Europe means the EU and NATO. That's it. There is no other security in Europe."

Europe to play bigger role in peace talks

On Friday, the EU said several European diplomats would take part in future Ukraine peace talks, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland.

Moscow has long insisted that European states be excluded from the negotiations because they support Ukraine.

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia

The comments come as Russia’s Defence Ministry said its ⁠forces ⁠had captured the ​settlement of Tersianka in ​Ukraine’s southeastern ​Zaporizhzhia ‌region, news agency Interfax reported.

Interfax cited the ministry as saying that Russian ​forces had struck Ukrainian energy and ​transport infrastructure used by ⁠the ​military, along with ammunition ​depots and ​drone production ‌and storage sites.

Russia has targeted power stations across Ukraine in waves of ballistic and cruise missile attacks, cutting power and heating to millions of people as temperatures plunge.

Zelenskyy warned that Putin was "betting everything" on this winter's war campaign, which Kyiv insists is aimed at hurting public morale.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Peace Deal Zelenskyy Ukraine Security Guarantees
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