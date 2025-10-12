'Deeply Hurt': Kharge Writes To Haryana IPS Puran Kumar's Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wrote an emotional letter to Amneet Kumar, wife of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Kharge Expresses Grief, Calls Out Systemic Inequities

In his letter, Kharge said the incident had left him “deeply hurt and shaken”, describing it as a painful reflection of social prejudice and systemic bias.

“I write this letter to you feeling deeply hurt and shaken, almost at a loss for words. The tragic news of your husband, senior Haryana-cadre IPS officer ADGP V.Y. Puran Kumar, ending his life while grappling with social prejudices and systemic inequities, has left my heart heavy,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief said that the officer’s death was the “result of biased and discriminatory mindsets”.

“In my long experience, I have witnessed many events closely, but this painful incident, resulting from bias and discriminatory mindsets, has caused immense sorrow to me and to all of us who fight for social justice,” he wrote.

Kharge added, “While we celebrate achievements like planting our flag on the moon, it is deeply shameful that we could not empower those entrusted by the Constitution with the duty to relieve the public of suffering and injustice.”

He assured Amneet of solidarity, saying, “In this moment of grief, we stand with you. The questions he raised will reach a decisive resolution. You, too, must find the strength and courage to endure this difficult time.”

Suicide Note Names Senior Officers

Puran Kumar, who held the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), allegedly shot himself at his government accommodation.

In his suicide note, he named 16 senior IAS and IPS officers, accusing them of harassment and holding them responsible for his death.

Following the incident, Chandigarh Police cordoned off the area, recovered the weapon used, and called in forensic teams for examination.

FIR Filed, Senior Officers Named

Chandigarh Police registered an FIR (No. 156) two days after the incident, based on the eight-page suicide note recovered from the site.

The case includes charges of abetment to suicide and violations under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Kumar’s note reportedly named eight senior IPS officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijraniya, accusing them of harassment and attempts to malign his reputation.

Government Acts Amid Growing Pressure

Amid mounting outrage, the Haryana government replaced SP Narendra Bijraniya with Surinder Singh Bhoria in Rohtak.

According to officials, the state is also considering sending DGP Kapur on long leave and may appoint an “officiating DGP” to defuse tensions within the police ranks, TOI reported.

Wife Demands Action And Protection

Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a 2001-batch IAS officer, has demanded the suspension and arrest of all those named in her husband’s note.

She handed over her complaint to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during his visit to their residence in Chandigarh on Thursday afternoon.

In her letter, Amneet alleged that the officers mentioned in the note were responsible for “harassment, humiliation, and mental torture” that led to her husband’s death. She urged authorities to treat the note as a dying declaration and ensure no tampering with evidence.

She also sought permanent security for her family, citing “serious threat and mental distress”.

The family has reportedly refused to conduct the last rites until “justice is served.”