New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani showed a lighter, playful side during a recent interview with British journalist Mehdi Hasan. Amid discussions on politics and governance, the conversation took an amusing detour into Bollywood as Mamdani participated in a light-hearted quiz on iconic Hindi songs. While he confidently recognised some classics, others left him scratching his head, all the while keeping fans entertained with his charisma and even mimicking Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary on-screen pose.

Zohran Nails 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' But Hits A Musical Roadblock

Lets face it, we’ve all been wondering since we heard ‘Dhoom Machale’ blaring from the speakers at @ZohranKMamdani's victory celebration, if the Mayor-elect is a Bollywood music lover, so we put him through the ringer in this quiz.



Hasan kicked off the quiz with a simple challenge, “Guess the Bollywood song.” Mamdani, aware of the stakes, joked, “I want to be very clear, I am going to fail this,” setting the tone for a fun segment. The first tune, Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, was immediately recognised by Mamdani, impressing fans and showing his grasp of Bollywood classics.

However, when another song played, Mamdani admitted defeat. Hasan quipped, “You have made it very unnecessarily tense now,” as the mayor-elect laughed and suggested a “Call a friend” lifeline, mimicking a popular game show. The track turned out to be It’s the Time to Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), leaving Mamdani giggling and fans delighted by his relatable reactions.

The Iconic SRK Pose That Stole The Show

The quiz continued with a well-known Bollywood number, prompting Mamdani to attempt guessing while giving a theatrical flair. He quipped, “I feel like Shah Rukh Khan is moving in the song,” and then mimicked the superstar’s famous steps and pose, adding, “He’s just come to the top of the steps and was like…” The playful act, however, didn’t reveal the correct song, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). Hasan noticed the delay and teased him, sending Mamdani into a laughing fit that had viewers glued to the screen.

His earlier election victory speech even featured Dhoom Machale from the 2004 film Dhoom, proving his Bollywood enthusiasm isn’t just for quizzes, it’s part of his persona.