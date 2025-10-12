Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAfghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled

Officials in Agra did not provide a reason for the cancellation of Amir Khan Muttaqi visit.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The planned visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra on Sunday has been cancelled, according to official sources.

Officials in Agra did not provide a reason for the cancellation. The Afghan minister was scheduled to visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

Muttaqi was scheduled to leave Delhi around 8 a.m. via the Yamuna Expressway, reaching Shilpgram near the Taj Mahal’s eastern gate by 11 a.m. He was expected to tour the site in an electric golf cart and spend about an hour and a half before returning to Delhi in the afternoon.

Agra district authorities had prepared elaborate security measures for the high-profile visit. “No lapses will be tolerated and security will remain tight throughout his stay,” a senior official told news agency ANI.

The Afghan foreign minister’s visit to India assumes greater significance as it comes at a time when both India and Afghanistan are maintaining frosty relations with Pakistan over issues including cross-border terrorism.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Taj Mahal Amir Khan Muttaqi Afghanistan Foreign Minister Afghanistan Foreign Minister Agra
