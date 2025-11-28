Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Bandhu Man Singh, a prominent gangster associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang, in connection with a conspiracy to open fire at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada.

According to the police, Singh has multiple criminal cases registered against him. During the arrest, authorities recovered a Chinese pistol and cartridges from him.

Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Bandhumaan Singh Sekhon, the India–Canada-based handler of the Goldy Dhillon gang, linked to the Kapil Sharma café firing case. A high-end China-made PX-3 pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered. The cross-border gang module… pic.twitter.com/elxF44wx2v — IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2025

The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining Singh’s network to uncover further details about the planned attack.