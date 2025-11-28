Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized

Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Bandhu Man Singh, a prominent gangster associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang, in connection with a conspiracy to open fire at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada.

According to the police, Singh has multiple criminal cases registered against him. During the arrest, authorities recovered a Chinese pistol and cartridges from him.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining Singh’s network to uncover further details about the planned attack. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
