India has been placed on high alert as Cyclone Detoya gathers force after causing severe devastation in Sri Lanka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), issuing an update on Friday (28 November 2025), said the cyclone remains active over Sri Lanka’s coastal belt and the southwest Bay of Bengal. Over the past six hours, it has moved north–northwest at a speed of 10 kmph.

According to the IMD, the cyclone’s centre was positioned 50 km south of Trincomalee, 70 km northwest of Batticaloa and 220 km north of Hambantota. On the Indian side, it was spotted 460 km southeast of Puducherry and 560 km southeast of Chennai.

Cyclone Expected Near Tamil Nadu–Puducherry Coast by November 30

The IMD said Cyclone Detoya is likely to approach the Bay of Bengal close to the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts by the morning of 30 November. Rain and wind warnings have been issued for multiple states in its projected path.

Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Several Southern States

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, with isolated locations likely to receive more than 20 cm. Rainfall is expected to reduce slightly on 30 November, though some areas may still record heavy showers.

Rain is also forecast over southern coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema starting Friday, with heavy rainfall likely between 29–30 November and again from 1–2 December. Kerala and Lakshadweep are also expected to receive heavy rainfall, while Telangana may see intense showers on 30 November and 1 December.

Wind Warnings and Fishermen Advisory Issued

Under the cyclone’s influence, wind speeds of 60–100 kmph are expected across several coastal stretches. Strong winds are likely over south Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka and the south Andhra coastline. The IMD has banned fishing activities at sea until 1 December and advised boats already offshore to return to safety immediately. Residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to remain indoors.

Sri Lanka Reports Rising Death Toll

According to Reuters, Sri Lanka has already recorded 46 deaths, while 23 people remain missing following severe cyclone-triggered destruction. The country’s meteorological department has warned that the storm will intensify further over the next 12 hours, with the impact expected to worsen.