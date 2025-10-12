MNS Worker Caught on Camera Slapping Woman, Forcing Her to Apologise

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMNS Worker Caught on Camera Slapping Woman, Forcing Her to Apologise

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker allegedly slapped a woman and forced her to issue a public apology after the woman reportedly abused her husband during an altercation at Thane’s Kalwa railway station.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the MNS worker - identified as Swara Ghate, compelling the woman to apologise “to all Maharashtrians” in front of several men from Raj Thackeray’s party.

Altercation At Kalwa Station

According to party workers, the episode began when Ghate’s husband accidentally bumped into the woman while exiting a local train during rush hour. Although he apologised immediately, the woman allegedly became enraged, abused him, and used derogatory remarks against Marathi people.

Party members claimed the woman also slapped Ghate’s husband and grabbed him by the collar during the confrontation.

Apology And Assault At MNS Office

Following the altercation, Ghate reportedly took the woman to the MNS office in Kalwa, where the incident escalated further.

A video from the office shows the woman apologising on camera, saying, “Something happened to me today at Kalwa station. I hurt someone, a Maharashtrian man. I abused him, even raised my hand on him, for which I apologise to all of Maharashtra and the Maharashtrian people. Thank you.”

Moments later, Ghate is seen slapping the woman and warning her, “Never say it again to the people of Maharashtra. Did you understand? That’s it!”

In the same video, Ghate justified her actions, saying, “A woman raises her hand on a man, and he does not say anything to her. Why does the law apply only to women? She kept abusing my husband for half an hour, but I didn’t say anything to her. I was going to file a case against her, but looking at her daughter and her family, I’m letting her go.”

Political Reactions

The incident has drawn criticism from political leaders. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule condemned the assault, saying, “I request everyone that fighting and quarreling is not a good thing. The police should investigate. The country will not run like this. The country will run only as per the Constitution. The country will not run through fighting and quarreling.”

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Maharashtra MNS Mns Worker Woman Slapped
