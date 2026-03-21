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HomeNews‘Keep Shipping Lanes Open’: PM Modi’s Strong Message To Iran As Hormuz Crisis Deepens

‘Keep Shipping Lanes Open’: PM Modi’s Strong Message To Iran As Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Earlier, Modi had discussed the “serious situation in the region” with Pezeshkian, expressing concern over escalating tensions, civilian casualties, and damage to infrastructure.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, extending greetings on the occasion of Eid and Nowruz while discussing the evolving situation in West Asia.

“Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia,” Modi said in a statement.

India Raises Concern Over Attacks On Infrastructure

During the call, the Prime Minister expressed concern over recent attacks targeting key infrastructure in the region.

He said he “condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.”

Modi also underlined the importance of keeping global trade routes functional, stating that he “reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.”

Second Call Since Conflict Began

This marks the second conversation between the two leaders since the conflict in West Asia began on February 28.

Earlier, Modi had discussed the “serious situation in the region” with Pezeshkian, expressing concern over escalating tensions, civilian casualties, and damage to infrastructure.

He had also highlighted the safety of Indian nationals and the “need for unhindered transit of goods and energy,” calling them India’s “top priorities.”

Ongoing Diplomatic Engagement

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India remains in continuous engagement with countries in the Gulf region amid the ongoing tensions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also held multiple discussions with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi regarding the escalating situation.

Shipping Disruptions In Strait Of Hormuz

Concerns over maritime security come as more than 20 Indian vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf region, with traffic through the Strait of Hormuz largely disrupted.

In a recent development, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, successfully transited the strait last week.

Jaishankar noted that India does not have a “blanket arrangement” with Iran for the passage of Indian-flagged vessels, stating that “every ship movement is an individual happening.”

Speaking to the Financial Times in Brussels, he said discussions with Tehran on safe passage remain “ongoing” and are “yielding results,” citing the movement of the two tankers as an example.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main topic of discussion between PM Modi and Iran's President Pezeshkian?

They discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, extending Eid and Nowruz greetings, and hoping for peace and stability in the region.

What specific concerns did PM Modi raise during his call with President Pezeshkian?

PM Modi expressed concern over attacks on critical infrastructure in the region and reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation.

How many times have PM Modi and President Pezeshkian spoken since the West Asia conflict began?

This was their second conversation since the conflict in West Asia started on February 28th.

What is India's stance on safe passage for its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz?

India is in ongoing discussions with Iran for safe passage, and while there's no blanket arrangement, these discussions are yielding results.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Hormuz Crisis Keep Shipping Lanes Open PM Modi’s Strong Message To Iran
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