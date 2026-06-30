Japan, India To Talk Security, Economy Keeping China In Mind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Japanese PM Takaichi arrives for India summit, strengthening ties.

Talks will focus on economic, security cooperation against China.

Japanese firms accompany PM, boosting investment and partnerships.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to embark on her inaugural official visit to India since she assumed office last year. Takaichi is expected to engage in high-level discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as both sides will be holding 16th India-Japan Annual Summit on 2 July. The agenda for their talks will primarily focus on enhancing economic cooperation and strengthening security ties, particularly in light of the rising influence of China in the region, ABP Live has learnt.

Originally, Takaichi had planned to visit Assam. However, due to time constraints and concerns over security aspects of the visit her itinerary has been adjusted to concentrate solely on meetings in New Delhi, where key agreements and initiatives may be announced to bolster bilateral relations. This visit highlights the growing partnership between Japan and India, as both countries seek to collaborate on various fronts amid a shifting geopolitical landscape, diplomatic sources told ABP Live.

The late former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was scheduled to hold the annual India-Japan summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati in December 2019. However, the entire trip was called off due to widespread local protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The sources also said, during Takaichi’s visit the aim will be to strengthen economic and defence ties in such a way that a “strong message” reaches Beijing, the source said.

“Through this visit, in order to strengthen relations with India, which is of utmost importance for the realization of a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ the two leaders will discuss the further strengthening of mutually complementary cooperation under the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade announced at Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan last August, in the areas of economic security including energy, as well as economic growth through investment and innovation,” said an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The Japanese PM will be arriving in India on 1 July with a large contingent of government as well as business delegation.

This significant trip comes at a time when Japanese businesses are ramping up their investments in India, signalling a burgeoning economic relationship between the two nations. More than 50 prominent Japanese companies, including industry leaders such as Suzuki Motor Corporation, Itochu Corporation, and Toyota Tsusho, will join the prime minister on this visit, showcasing their commitment to expanding their presence in the Indian market, said sources.

“This visit highlights the growing partnership between Japan and India, as both countries seek to collaborate on various fronts amid a shifting geopolitical landscape… For Japan, India is not only an important economic partner but also a major strategic ally. Therefore, apart from focussing on bolstering economic ties, this visit will seek to take defence and security ties to the next level,” said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“This would be the first official visit of Prime Minister Takaichi to India. This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” stated readout by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sanjay K. Verma, former Ambassador of India to Japan, told ABP Live, “While this is maiden visit by PM Takaichi, this is not a maiden interaction as she has already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both leaders share a good rapport. This is going to be a significant visit as both countries will take strides in several new areas, especially semiconductors.”

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Defence Ties To Be Expanded

According to the diplomatic sources, India and Japan will explore way to enhance their defence ties by way of greater industry collaboration and joint ventures under the ‘Make In India’ scheme.

India and Japan have established a robust framework for dialogue and cooperation through the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meetings, which were initiated in 2018. These meetings serve as a platform for the two nations to discuss strategic issues and enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Since their inception, three rounds of the 2+2 meetings have taken place, demonstrating the commitment of both countries to strengthen their security partnership.

The inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in 2019, marking a significant step in formalizing their defence ties. Following this, the second meeting took place in Tokyo in 2022, further solidifying the framework for cooperation. Most recently, the ministers convened for the third 2+2 meeting in New Delhi on August 20, 2024, where they addressed various regional and global security challenges and explored avenues for deepening collaboration.

In addition to the 2+2 meetings, the defence dialogue between India and Japan continues to evolve. Notably, the last Defence Ministerial Meeting was conducted on May 5, 2025, also in New Delhi, allowing the defence leaders to discuss critical security matters and strategic initiatives. Moreover, the fifth round of National Security Advisor (NSA) level dialogue took place in November 2019 in New Delhi, where senior officials from both countries exchanged insights on contemporary security issues.

Additionally, the third Deputy National Security Advisors meeting was held in November 2024 in New Delhi, providing a forum for further discussion and coordination on defence strategies between the two nations.

A Memorandum of Defence Cooperation and Exchanges was signed in 2014, Agreement concerning Transfer of Defence Equipment & Technology Cooperation and Agreement concerning Security Measures for Protection of Classified Military information were signed in 2015 and Implementing Arrangement for Deeper Cooperation between Indian Navy and JMSDF as signed in 2018. The Agreement concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Self-Defense Forces of Japan and the Indian Armed Forces (RPSS) was signed in September 2020.

India and Japan are expected to announce some major initiatives in the field of intelligence sharing, especially related to the maritime domain even as Tokyo is getting increasingly concerned over the growing Chinese belligerence in the South China Sea.

Given their strategic positioning, the two nations focus heavily on naval exercises to secure sea lines of communication. They participate in the multilateral Malabar Exercises (alongside the US and Australia) and hold bilateral drills like JIMEX.

India-Japan Special Strategic And Global Partnership

India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' since 2014. The 15th Annual Summit was held in Tokyo on 29-30 August 2025 with then PM of Japan Shigeru Ishiba, when PM Modi visited Japan.

During the visit, a series of major outcomes were realized including a document on Joint Vision for the next Decade, Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, Action plan on human resource exchange, 10 trillion yen ($ 67 billion) of Japanese private investment in India over the next decade.

Apart from this several initiatives were also launched during the last summit, including

Economic Security Initiative, Next Generation Mobility Partnership, Artificial Intelligence Initiative, India-Kansai Business Forum, India-Kyushu Business Forum, and agreement to launch India - Japan SME Forum. MoUs in various sectors such as clean energy, critical minerals, digital technologies, space, cultural exchanges, environment were also signed.

India and Japan also held a private sector dialogue on economic security on March 26, 2026.

The 1st Joint Working Group meeting on critical minerals was held under the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Mineral Resources between the Ministry of Mines of India and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, in April 2026, through video conference.

India and Japan also held their first ever Strategic AI Dialogue on 21st April 2026 in Mumbai. PM Takaichi gave a video message for the AI Impact Summit hosted in New Delhi in February 2026.

During the visit, both India and Japan are also going to give a boost towards the long-pending review of the India-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect on 1 August, 2011. The Agreement covers not only trade in goods but also services, movement of natural persons, investments, intellectual property rights, custom procedures and other trade related issues.

However, both sides had also agreed to review the CEPA even as the industry had been seeking changes in the pact.

Verma said, “The CEPA review is important because it did not reach the bilateral trade and economic regulatory targets in terms of mutual recognition agreement, customs facilitation and investments. We thought as a country that eco partnership means only increase of Indian exports; Any eco partnership should increase overall partnership; Bilateral trade is healthy but it can be improved; Lot of scope and new activities.”

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India's first High Speed Rail (HSR) corridor is being implemented from Mumbai to Ahmedabad with technical and financial assistance from Japan. With 12 stations in the States of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the corridor has a length of 508.17 km. The project envisages 'Make in India' as well as 'Capacity Development' to enable the Indian workforce to acquire skills relevant for the Japanese Shinkansen HSR technology.

Nayanima Basu is a senior independent journalist.

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