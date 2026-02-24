Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsJammu IGP Reviews Security, Stresses Intelligence-Led Operations & Strong Counter-Terror Posture

Jammu IGP Reviews Security, Stresses Intelligence-Led Operations & Strong Counter-Terror Posture

Commending the efforts of police, the IGP urged officers to continue working with professionalism, integrity and commitment to ensure safety and security across the district.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Jammu: The Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, on Tuesday conducted a security review of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district and underscored the need for intelligence-driven operations and a robust counter-terrorism posture to prevent any disruption of peace and public order.

The IGP, along with Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil, on Monday chaired a comprehensive crime review and security assessment meeting in Doda to evaluate the prevailing law and order situation, crime trends and the overall security grid in the district, officials said.

Reviewing the security framework, the IGP assessed the functioning of the security grid and stressed the need to strengthen inter-agency coordination, intensify night patrolling and ensure effective area domination in vulnerable and sensitive areas.

The IGP also directed strict enforcement against drug trafficking, bovine smuggling and organised crime, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy.

He laid emphasis on public outreach initiatives, community policing and strengthening police-public relations to enhance trust and cooperation.

Commending the efforts of police, the IGP urged officers to continue working with professionalism, integrity and commitment to ensure safety and security across the district.

SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta presented a detailed PowerPoint briefing on the district’s crime profile and security scenario.

A thorough review was conducted of pending cases, disposal rates, NDPS and UAPA cases, and other heinous offences. Directions were issued to expedite investigations, improve conviction rates and maintain close surveillance over anti-social and anti-national elements, they said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
