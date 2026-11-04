Abdul El-Sayed Set To Become First Muslim US Senator After Michigan Win

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is projected to defeat former Republican Representative Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely contested Senate race, making him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His victory also allows Democrats to retain a key seat in the chamber, according to US media projections.

A former public health official, El-Sayed secured the Democratic nomination after a competitive primary. He contested the election for the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters.

His campaign was marked by controversy, with El-Sayed's Muslim identity repeatedly brought into the political debate. President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders targeted him over his religious background. El-Sayed rejected allegations attempting to link him to extremism.

The win is particularly significant in Michigan, a state Trump narrowly carried in the 2024 presidential election. El-Sayed will make history when he takes office as the new Congress convenes in January.

Trump Says Midterm Results Are Not A Verdict On His Presidency

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed suggestions that the Republican setbacks in the midterm elections reflected public dissatisfaction with his presidency.

Speaking to Fox News in a live phone interview, the US President said he did not consider the results a personal setback.

"I don’t view it as a hit on me...We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency in terms of the economy, in terms of all the things that we’ve done," Trump said.

He also congratulated the Democrats, while suggesting that some Republican candidates had failed to energise his supporters.

"Well, I say this, Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it," he said.

Young And Independent Voters Shift Away From Republicans

According to Fox News, four key voter groups — young people, independents, rural voters and Hispanic voters — moved away from the Republican Party in significant numbers. The Iran war and Trump's tariff policies were among the issues cited in the report.

Democrats made gains even in traditionally Republican territory, with projected Senate victories in South Carolina and Texas. Texas had not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1994. The party also broke through a long-standing Republican hold on a Senate seat in Kansas, ending nearly a century of GOP dominance, according to the report.

CNN reported that voters appeared to have been influenced by concerns over inflation, Trump's tariffs, the Iran war and his conduct in office, including allegations of personal enrichment.