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English NewsNewsWorldSpain Transport Minister Offers To Resign After Deadly Train Crashes Kill 69 In Second Rail Disaster

Spain Transport Minister Offers To Resign After Deadly Train Crashes Kill 69 In Second Rail Disaster

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente offered to resign following a rail disaster that killed 69 people, intensifying scrutiny of railway safety after two fatal crashes in less than a year.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente offered his resignation Tuesday.
  • Resignation followed a rail disaster that killed 69 people.
  • Tragedy increased rail safety scrutiny, political pressure mounted.
  • Minister unveiled new safety measures before announcing departure.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente offered his resignation on Tuesday in the wake of one of Europe's worst rail disasters in recent memory last week that killed 69 people.

The tragedy, Spain's second fatal rail collision in less than a year, has intensified scrutiny of railway safety and added political pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ahead of parliamentary elections on November 29.

In January, a train crash in the southern Andalusia region killed 46 people.

"A transport ​minister ‌in a country like Spain cannot continue in ‌office with two accidents ‌of ​this severity in less than a year," he told lawmakers while announcing his intention to resign.

Puente, member of Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, also said he would withdraw his name from the list of parliamentary electioncandidates. He did not specify when he would leave ​his post.

Puente's political opponents had demanded he step down, while train unions had been unhappy with him for appearing to pin blame for the disaster on one rail control center operator.

Government unveils new rail safety measures

Just hours before addressing lawmakers, Puente had presented improved rail network safety measures and told a press conference the government would "work tirelessly to achieve and regain the public's trust in high-speed rail."

This included plans for control center software that would issue automatic alerts and make it easier to spot traffic anomalies, and an AI agent for system oversight to "minimize the possibility of human error."

Another measure Puente mentioned was requiring a second operator confirm decisions made in scenarios involving a faulty automatic safety system.

The accident happened during the failure of an automated safety system that had stopped all trains along a 63-kilometer stretch of track between Madrid and Seville on Wednesday morning.

Despite the stoppage on the line, a control center allowed a high-speed train operated by state-owned rail company Renfe to continue its journey.

The Renfe train collided with stopped train owned by private Spanish company Iryo outside the village of Urda in Toledo province.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Spain Train Crash Spain Rail Disaster Oscar Puente
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