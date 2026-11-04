CISCE Date Sheet 2027: ICSE, ISC Timetable PDF Download Link, Check Class 10, 12 Exam Dates

CISCE Date Sheet 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to publish the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets soon. However, the council has not yet announced an official release date. Once available, students will be able to access the subject-wise examination schedule through the CISCE website at cisce.org.

Students preparing for the ICSE and ISC board examinations in 2027 are awaiting the release of their examination schedules. The timetable will help candidates plan their revision according to their respective subject dates, examination timings, and paper duration.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

The date sheets will cover both the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations for the 2027 academic cycle.

CISCE Date Sheet 2027: When Were Last Year's Timetables Released?

Students can refer to the previous examination cycle for an idea of the timetable announcement timeline. Last year, CISCE released the ICSE and ISC examination schedules on November 13.

Following the announcement, the ICSE Class 10 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to March 30 in offline, pen-and-paper mode.

Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 examinations took place from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

For the 2027 examination cycle, students are awaiting the council's official announcement. The release date of the new timetables has not been confirmed yet.

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: How To Download Timetable PDF?

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Examination' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link.

Step 4: Select the relevant examination schedule.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check the subject-wise examination dates, timings, and instructions.

ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027: What Details Will The PDF Include?

The CISCE date sheets are expected to provide candidates with the complete schedule of their respective board examinations. Students will be able to check important examination-related information in the official PDF.

The timetable is expected to include the following details:

Subject names: List of subjects included in the ICSE and ISC examinations.

Examination day: Day on which each paper will be conducted.

Exam dates: Subject-wise dates for the board examinations.

Examination timings: Scheduled time for each paper.

Paper duration: Time allotted to complete individual examinations.

Exam-day guidelines: Instructions that candidates must follow during the examinations.

Students should carefully review all the information mentioned in the timetable after downloading it.

ALSO READ: Delhi Schools Told To Form Anti-Tobacco Committees, Implement SOP For Drug-Free Campuses

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2027: Why Is The Date Sheet Important?

The release of the CISCE timetable will help Class 10 and Class 12 students organise their preparation around the examination schedule.

Knowing the subject-wise dates in advance will allow candidates to plan their revision for individual papers and manage the available preparation time.

Since the ICSE and ISC examinations cover multiple subjects, students should begin their preparation early rather than wait for the official timetable. Once CISCE releases the date sheets, candidates can use the examination schedule to organise their remaining revision and prepare for each paper accordingly.

Students and parents are advised to check cisce.org for the official announcement and download the respective ICSE and ISC timetable PDFs once they are released.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI