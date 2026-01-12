Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear

‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear

ISRO’s first launch of 2026 hit trouble after PSLV-C62 deviated mid-flight, leaving EOS-N1 satellite deployment unconfirmed.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s first space launch of 2026 hit a hurdle on Monday after ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly in the rocket’s third stage, causing a deviation from its planned flight path and leaving the fate of its satellites unconfirmed. The PSLV-C62 rocket lifted off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, carrying the EOS-N1 (Anvesha) Earth observation satellite along with 14 co-passenger satellites. Minutes into the flight, however, a disturbance was detected in the third stage, ISRO officials said. Confirming the issue, ISRO stated that the mission “encountered an anomaly” and that engineers are analysing telemetry data to determine whether the payloads were successfully placed into the intended polar sun-synchronous orbit.

ISRO Analysing Data After Anomaly

“Today, we had attempted the PSLV-C62 launch mission. We are analysing the data and shall come back to you,” ISRO said in a brief statement. ISRO chairman V Narayanan said the disturbance caused the rocket to deviate from its intended trajectory. As of now, ISRO has not confirmed the deployment status of EOS-N1 or the 14 domestic and international co-passenger satellites. The mission was significant as PSLV-C62 marked the 64th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and ISRO’s first launch of the year. Notably, the previous PSLV mission in 2025 had also been aborted following a technical observation, adding to the stakes of Monday’s launch.

The rocket was also scheduled to conduct an in-orbit demonstration of a small re-entry capsule developed by a Spanish startup, arranged through NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO’s commercial arm. ISRO said a detailed update will be shared once the ongoing analysis of the anomaly and flight data is completed.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during India's first space launch of 2026?

India's PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly in the rocket's third stage, causing a deviation from its planned flight path.

What was the PSLV-C62 mission carrying?

The mission was carrying the EOS-N1 (Anvesha) Earth observation satellite and 14 co-passenger satellites.

Has ISRO confirmed the status of the satellites?

No, ISRO is analyzing telemetry data to determine if the payloads were successfully placed into orbit and has not confirmed their deployment status.

What is the significance of the PSLV-C62 mission?

It was ISRO's first launch of the year and the 64th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. It also included a demonstration of a re-entry capsule.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
PSLV Satellite ISRO Sriharikota Launch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
News
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Trending
Raghav Chadha Becomes Blinkit Delivery Partner For A Day, Drops Mysterious ‘Stay Tuned’ Teaser — WATCH VIDEO
Raghav Chadha Becomes Blinkit Delivery Partner For A Day, Drops Mysterious ‘Stay Tuned’ Teaser — WATCH VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget