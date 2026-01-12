ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data

India’s renowned Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) faced an unexpected anomaly on Monday shortly after lift-off, prompting the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to begin a detailed technical assessment. The mission, designated PSLV-C62, encountered an issue during the operation of its third stage, an event that drew immediate attention due to the strategic importance of the launch vehicle.

In a post on X, ISRO confirmed that “the PSLV-C62 mission of ISRO encountered an anomaly during end of the PS3 stage,” adding that “a detailed analysis has been initiated.”

The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated. — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2026

Mission Details and Orbital Plans

The PSLV-C62 rocket, carrying the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 10:18 a.m. This marked the 64th mission for the PSLV and the first launch of the year, and followed an earlier mission setback in 2025 heightening industry anticipation for a smooth performance.

Prior to launch day, the vehicle had been set to deliver the primary satellite along with 14 commercial payloads for domestic and international customers. The mission was executed under NewSpace India Ltd., ISRO’s commercial arm. Standing 44.4 metres tall, the four-stage rocket ascended at its scheduled time from the First Launch Pad.

According to pre-launch briefings, the payloads were expected to be deployed into a Sun-Synchronous Orbit at approximately 511 km in altitude. Post-separation, plans involved a restart of the fourth stage to initiate a controlled de-boost for re-entry, culminating in the release of the final satellitethe Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule.

ISRO Reviews Data, Holds Back Final Verdict

ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan addressed the situation following confirmation of the anomaly. He told reporters that the launch data is currently under review and added that the agency will provide further updates as soon as possible. Dr Narayanan refrained from characterising the launch as either a success or failure, stating only that “the data is being analysed” and that ISRO would “share details at the earliest.”

The anomaly has placed renewed focus on the PSLV, which has long been regarded as ISRO’s most reliable launch vehicle and a proven platform for commercial missions. Industry observers will now look to ISRO’s forthcoming analysis for clarity on the anomaly, mission status, and implications for future flights.