Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Over US Remarks On Indian Sailors' Death: 'Obedient Servant'

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HomeNewsIndia'Silent Like Obedient Servant': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM Over US Remarks On 3 Indian Sailors' Death

'Silent Like Obedient Servant': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM Over US Remarks On 3 Indian Sailors' Death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the government on the deaths of three sailors in the Strait of Hormuz in an attack by the US and highlighted how the latter has not apologised.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India protested killing three sailors in US Gulf strike.
  • US asserted compliance, non-toleration of blockade violations.
  • Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi over US's disrespectful tone.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks made by the United States following the killing of three Indian sailors in US military strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. He accused the central government of remaining silent and failing to defend the country's honour.

His reaction came hours after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong protest over the killing of three Indian mariners in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

According to the US State Department, Rubio stressed during the conversation that all commercial vessels must comply with orders from US forces to uphold peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz. He also underscored that violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil "will not be tolerated."

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Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over US Remarks

Reacting to the US remarks, Gandhi said America had neither expressed remorse nor apologised for the deaths of the Indian sailors.

"Just days after the murder of three Indian sailors in American attacks—no remorse, no apology. On the contrary, America has continued issuing orders," he wrote on X.

Quoting the US position, Gandhi added: "Comply immediately with the orders of the US military. No violation will be tolerated."

The Congress leader said a sovereign nation would never accept such language.

"A free country would never tolerate such language. But our Compromised PM? Silent. They listen like an obedient servant and comply with the orders," he wrote.

He further alleged that the Prime Minister would not defend India's honour because those who insult the country exert influence over him.

"Compromised PM will not defend the country's honor—because those who insult the country are under their control," Gandhi said.

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India Lodges Strong Protest Over Sailors' Killing

Following his conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar described the US military's actions against commercial shipping as unjustified.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," the External Affairs Minister said in a social media post.

"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," he added. 

India had also summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks on Friday and conveyed that the American military's lethal strikes on three commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members off the coast of Oman were unacceptable.

The exchange has triggered a political row, with the opposition questioning the Centre's response while the government continues diplomatic engagement with Washington over the deaths of the Indian mariners.

Before You Go

Breaking: Viral Claims of Apache Downed in Hormuz Spark Unverified Escalation Narrative

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the deaths of the Indian sailors?

Three Indian mariners were killed in US military strikes on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman. This incident prompted strong reactions and diplomatic exchanges.

How did India officially respond to the incident?

India lodged a strong protest with the US, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar calling the US military's actions

What was the US State Department's stance regarding the strikes?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that commercial vessels must comply with US orders to uphold peace in the Strait of Hormuz. He also warned that violations of the US blockade or illicit transport of Iranian oil would not be tolerated.

Why did Rahul Gandhi criticize Prime Minister Modi?

Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi for his silence on the deaths of the Indian sailors and for not defending India's honor. He accused the US of showing no remorse and continuing to issue orders.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz PM Modi : Rahul Gandhi
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