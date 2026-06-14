Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Over US Remarks On Indian Sailors' Death: 'Obedient Servant'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India protested killing three sailors in US Gulf strike.

US asserted compliance, non-toleration of blockade violations.

Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi over US's disrespectful tone.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks made by the United States following the killing of three Indian sailors in US military strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. He accused the central government of remaining silent and failing to defend the country's honour.

His reaction came hours after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong protest over the killing of three Indian mariners in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

According to the US State Department, Rubio stressed during the conversation that all commercial vessels must comply with orders from US forces to uphold peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz. He also underscored that violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil "will not be tolerated."

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Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over US Remarks

Reacting to the US remarks, Gandhi said America had neither expressed remorse nor apologised for the deaths of the Indian sailors.

"Just days after the murder of three Indian sailors in American attacks—no remorse, no apology. On the contrary, America has continued issuing orders," he wrote on X.

Quoting the US position, Gandhi added: "Comply immediately with the orders of the US military. No violation will be tolerated."

The Congress leader said a sovereign nation would never accept such language.

"A free country would never tolerate such language. But our Compromised PM? Silent. They listen like an obedient servant and comply with the orders," he wrote.

He further alleged that the Prime Minister would not defend India's honour because those who insult the country exert influence over him.

"Compromised PM will not defend the country's honor—because those who insult the country are under their control," Gandhi said.

अमेरिकी हमलों में तीन भारतीय नाविकों की हत्या के चंद दिन बाद - न अफ़सोस, न माफ़ी। उल्टा, अमेरिका ने आदेश देना जारी रखा है।



उनके शब्द पढ़िए: “अमेरिकी सेना के आदेश तुरंत मानें।” कोई उल्लंघन “बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।”



एक आज़ाद देश इस तरह की भाषा कभी नहीं सहेगा। लेकिन हमारे… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2026

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India Lodges Strong Protest Over Sailors' Killing

Following his conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar described the US military's actions against commercial shipping as unjustified.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," the External Affairs Minister said in a social media post.

"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," he added.

India had also summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks on Friday and conveyed that the American military's lethal strikes on three commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members off the coast of Oman were unacceptable.

The exchange has triggered a political row, with the opposition questioning the Centre's response while the government continues diplomatic engagement with Washington over the deaths of the Indian mariners.