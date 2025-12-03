Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IndiGo System Snag Freezes Flight Operations, Strands 1,000 Passengers At Hyderabad

IndiGo System Snag Freezes Flight Operations, Strands 1,000 Passengers At Hyderabad

A major technical glitch at Hyderabad airport disrupted IndiGo flights, stranding nearly 1,000 passengers and causing widespread delays.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
IndiGo Airlines operations at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamshabad) were severely disrupted on Tuesday night due to a major technical glitch, leaving nearly 1,000 passengers stranded and multiple flights delayed.

Flights to major cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi were affected. One Bengaluru-bound flight, scheduled to depart around 2 a.m., remained on the runway for two hours before passengers were asked to deplane and return to the terminal, adding to their frustration.

Passengers with international connecting flights and visa appointments were among the worst affected. Many complained that IndiGo staff were unable to provide clear updates on departure timings or the cause of the disruption.

“We are not being given any clear information. We don’t know when the flight will take off or why it’s delayed. No food or water arrangements have been made,” a stranded passenger told reporters.

Indigo Issues Official Statement, Acknowledges Issue

IndiGo issued an official statement acknowledging the problem. “We are experiencing technical issues and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers and are providing all possible assistance,” the airline said.

Company's Repeated Failure To Maintain Standard 

Aviation experts described the situation as concerning for one of India’s largest airline operators, noting that IndiGo has faced repeated criticism over technical reliability in recent months.

Airport authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and making efforts to provide essential services to those stranded. Officials urged passengers to remain patient, expressing confidence that operations would return to normal soon.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Passengers Hyderabad Airport Flight Operation IndiGo
