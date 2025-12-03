Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in the state’s oil and gas sector, as the Centre granted ‘Navratna’ status to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Golaghat.

Prior to the upgrade, NRL, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, held ‘Miniratna’ status. NRL will be the 27th ‘Navratna’ amongst the CPSEs.

“I am grateful to Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his faith in Assam's oil & gas sector and his guidance in taking it forward. This milestone achievement would not have been possible without the unstinted support of Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

It is a proud moment for Assam, he asserted.

''Not too long ago, it was on the verge of losing its PSU status, but with the Union Govt's support, we reposed our faith in the enterprise's ability & enhanced our stake in it and within 4 years it has become a Navratna,'' the CM said in another post.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has granted ‘Navratna’ status to NRL, the Department of Public Enterprises under the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

NRL's majority shareholder is Oil India Ltd with 69.63 per cent holding, while the Assam government has 26 per cent and Engineers India Ltd 4.37 per cent.

The ‘Navratna’ status will significantly enhance financial and operational autonomy of the company, officials said.