‘No More Chhota Bhai’: Amit Shah Says BJP Will Fight 2027 Punjab Polls Alone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ruled out any patch-up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections on its own.

Addressing the Badlaav Rally at Killi Chahlan in Moga, Shah said the BJP would no longer play the role of a junior partner in the state and has begun its campaign to form an independent government in Punjab.

#WATCH | Moga, Punjab | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...We are fighting the elections to form the government in 2027 in Punjab...Only the BJP government can make Punjab free from drugs...Punjab has collapsed due to the terror of gangsters, debt, religious conversions,… pic.twitter.com/ph45pkOwyI — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026

“Whenever we came before you in the past, we were the junior partner. But from today, the BJP begins its campaign to form its own government in Punjab. You have tried the Congress, the Akalis, and AAP; now give us a chance,” he said.

BJP Signals End Of ‘Junior Partner’ Role

Launching a high-decibel campaign from Punjab’s politically significant Malwa belt, Shah said the party is prepared to seek a mandate on its own, promising a “double-engine government” to address issues such as drugs and debt in the state.

For more than two decades, the BJP functioned as a junior ally to the Shiromani Akali Dal, usually contesting only 23 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

The alliance ended in 2020 following differences over the now-repealed farm laws.

‘19% Vote Share Can Lead To Power’

Referring to the party’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shah said the BJP secured a 19% vote share in Punjab despite failing to win any seats.

He told party workers that similar vote shares had earlier helped the BJP eventually form governments in states such as Assam, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Anti-Conversion Bill Promise

Seeking to consolidate support among Hindu and urban voters, Shah said the BJP would bring an anti-conversion law soon after coming to power.

“Our Sikh Gurus made supreme sacrifices against forced conversions. Yet, the Congress and AAP treat those behind these conversions as a vote bank,” he alleged.

He added, “Give BJP the mandate in 2027, and we will bring an anti-conversion Bill within a month of taking office.”

Attack On AAP Government

Shah also targeted the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing it of prioritising the interests of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.

“The chief minister is merely working as a pilot. His only job is to fly (AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal across the country on Punjab’s state-funded aircraft,” Shah said.

He alleged that Punjab’s state finances were being used as an “ATM” for the party’s national expansion.

Promise To Tackle Drug Problem

Addressing the state’s drug issue, Shah said reports suggest that 45% of heroin smuggling in the country is linked to Punjab.

“I assure you, within two years of forming a BJP government, we will wipe out this business entirely,” he said, drawing comparisons with the Centre’s actions against Naxalism and the abrogation of Article 370.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the BJP contested 73 seats but won only two, securing a vote share of 6.6%. The AAP won a sweeping victory with 92 seats.

Despite that result, the BJP has strengthened its organisation in the state over the past two years with several leaders joining from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.